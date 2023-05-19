All lanes of the Carlisle Pike between Hempt Road and North Locust Point Road in Silver Spring Township were closed after a crash Friday morning, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

A tweet from Cumberland Goodwill EMS said the crash occurred near Hempt road and Dapp Lane around 10:57 a.m.

Department of Public Safety Officials said the crash involved injuries but information about the number of people injured or the number of vehicles involved in the crash has not yet been released.

Officials said the road will be closed for an extended period of time and are asking residents to avoid the are.

More information will be released as it becomes available.