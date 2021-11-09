Update: Northbound lanes on Interstate 81 remain closed after crash Tuesday afternoon

All northbound lanes between exits 52 and 57 on Interstate 81 north remained closed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No further details have been reported about the crash at mile marker 52.8.

Posted at 1 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a crash with entrapment Tuesday on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 52.8 in Middlesex Township as of 12:52 p.m.

PennDOT's traffic website reports all northbound lanes are closed between exit 52A (U.S. 11 north) and exit 57 (Route 114) on the interstate. Traffic delays stretch all the way back to the High Street exit near Carlisle on I-81.

Check back to Cumberlink for updates as they become available.

