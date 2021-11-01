 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Crash closes Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County

  • 0
Interstate 81 sign
ABC27

A crash has closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 81 between Exit 20 (state Route 997 Scotland) and Exit 16 (US 30, Lincoln Way), according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

No other details were available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tales from the Old Graveyard in Carlisle

Tales from the Old Graveyard in Carlisle

There have been times in Carlisle history when the Old Graveyard has been compared to Westminster Abbey in terms of the number of influential and important people buried there. 

Sentinel police log for Oct. 26

Sentinel police log for Oct. 26

Today's Sentinel police log includes extradition in a child sexual abuse case in Middlesex Township and a scam report in Mechanicsburg involving gift card purchases.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief incidents and single-vehicle crashes in Cumberland County, as well as a stalking arrest in Dauphin County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists identify what drives Alzheimer's progress in the brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News