Crash closes I-81 south between Mechanicsburg and Middlesex exits
Crash closes I-81 south between Mechanicsburg and Middlesex exits

Interstate 81 crash

Southbound traffic on Interstate 81 is diverted off the highway at the Mechanicsburg exit in Silver Spring Township after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

 courtesy of PennDOT

A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south has closed the highway between the Mechanicsburg and Middlesex exits Tuesday afternoon.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS reported that the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in Silver Spring Township between the two exits. The EMS service warns the incident will have the highway closed for "some time" and drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.

PennDOT's 511PA map as of 4:30 p.m. shows a backlog of southbound traffic past the Route 581 interchange.

Northbound traffic is also slow from the York Road ramp in South Middleton to Silver Spring Township, where there is also a northbound crash that is causing a lane restriction.

