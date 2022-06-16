 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Craft show to benefit domestic violence nonprofit

Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties

A craft show on Saturday will benefit the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties, which will also collect items to help clients in their shelter.

The craft show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Spring Meadows Park in Boiling Springs. The craft show will feature more than 50 vendors with homemade crafts, as well as a raffle, activities for children and a snack stand.

Event proceeds will go toward the nonprofit's programs and services.

Organizers are also collecting a number of items its shelter needs, including Completemeals, fruit snacks, soups, instant rice and noodle pouches, microwavable veggie cups, ramen, Nutrigrain bars, individually bagged trail mix, beef jerky, pretzels, Easy Mac, conditioner, Lysol wipes, multi-purpose cleaning spray and can openers.

