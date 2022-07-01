CPARC plans to remodel Upper Allen Township group home into facility to help people with dementia

A vacant group home in Upper Allen Township will be remodeled this summer into a facility to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities cope with dementia.

“CPARC has been providing residential services for many years,” said Anne Couldridge, executive director of the Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties. “We have an aging demographic. The need for home modifications in our program is very apparent.”

Like everyone else, those receiving services through the Arc are susceptible to the effects of aging. In addition, certain diagnoses such as Down syndrome increase the chances of an early onset of dementia.

“We started to look at modifications that help with dementia care.” Couldridge said, adding the goal was to support people receiving Arc services for as long as possible. “We have this empty home. While the home is empty, it’s the perfect time to do some remodeling.”

The Arc has been working with an architect and interior designer to modify the three-bedroom, ranch-style group home with features that promote greater mobility and wheelchair access, Couldridge said.

Specifically, there are plans to widen doorways in the house and to raise the cement driveway level to a door to enable staff to move people more easily between a van parked in the carport and the interior of the home.

Two small bathrooms will be combined into one large “wet room” consisting of tile from floor to ceiling. This space is designed to allow staff to help people with mobility issues get in and out of the shower.

The interior layout will be reworked to allow for an open kitchen, dining room and living room where staff can see everyone at once, Couldridge said. She said the Arc is ordering power recliner chairs that help people stand.

Once remodeled, the home can accommodate up to three individuals.

“The number of staff members would depend on the needs of the people who are there,” Couldridge said. “It will be staffed 24/7.”

Recently, Cumberland County commissioners approved adding $120,000 to the contract the county has with the Arc to provide services. The additional money represents the costs of the accessibility modifications to the group home, Couldridge said.

“We have everything approved,” she said. “The contractor has ordered all the supplies. The remodeling hasn’t started yet. We are hoping that it will be done by late summer-early fall.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.