COVID victims to be remembered at walk Saturday at AHEC

In February, Linda Sheetz of Mechanicsburg became one of the 531 people who, as of Wednesday morning, had lost their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County.
Saturday, her daughters, Jamie Conley and Bobbi Yentzer, will honor all victims to make sure they are more than just a number.
The COVID: March to Remember will begin at 10 a.m. at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township.
Sheetz’s family will provide opening remarks before introducing Dr. Stephen Zanders, Carlisle Borough Councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston and state Rep. Barb Gleim who will speak on personal experiences, hope for the future and ways to prevent the disease, Conley said.
“It will not become political,” she promised.
It is also expected that Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott will present a proclamation declaring Aug. 7 to be COVID Awareness Day. Conley hopes the day of remembrance continues to grow and become a national holiday.
Following the program, the group will begin their walk with each collective step representing someone who has lost their life to COVID.
“They no longer have their own voice so we will remember each of them,” she said. “We will walk united. We all have the same story, the same emotions. We have all been through it together. As America moves on and tries to move forward we are all suffering a loss, I am not sure any of us will ever get over it.”
In preparation for the event, Conley and Yentzer have made 400 yellow hearts, to date. Each heart stands for someone who has died from COVID. The hearts have become a symbol of remembrance through a Facebook page, Yellow Heart Memorial, that has become a nonprofit organization dedicated to humanizing the numbers behind the pandemic.
Yentzer joined the group as she struggled with her grief after losing her mother.
“Working in the medical field and not being able to save your loved one hurts. I can’t even imagine,” Conley said.
Conley saw how Yentzer’s interaction with other members of the group helped her, so when the sisters saw the group had partnered with Faces of COVID and COVID Survivors for Change for March to Remember events on Aug. 7, they initially wanted to join one of the walks.
“We looked at each other and said why not here? Why can’t we create one here?” Conley said.
The Carlisle march is one of 30 events being held in 20 states with participants pledging more than 615,000 steps to represent at least one step for each victim of the pandemic in the United States.
Conley said more than 14 buildings, bridges and landmarks, including Niagara Falls, will be illuminated in yellow on Saturday.
Yentzer and Conley above all want Saturday’s event to be a reminder that those who have died from COVID are more than a number and that families who lost someone are not alone. They also urge people to continue to follow health and safety guidelines.
“Be kind to others around you, you never know what they have went through,” Conley said.
