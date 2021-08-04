COVID victims to be remembered at walk Saturday at AHEC

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In preparation for the event, Conley and Yentzer have made 400 yellow hearts, to date. Each heart stands for someone who has died from COVID. The hearts have become a symbol of remembrance through a Facebook page, Yellow Heart Memorial, that has become a nonprofit organization dedicated to humanizing the numbers behind the pandemic.

Yentzer joined the group as she struggled with her grief after losing her mother.

“Working in the medical field and not being able to save your loved one hurts. I can’t even imagine,” Conley said.

Conley saw how Yentzer’s interaction with other members of the group helped her, so when the sisters saw the group had partnered with Faces of COVID and COVID Survivors for Change for March to Remember events on Aug. 7, they initially wanted to join one of the walks.

“We looked at each other and said why not here? Why can’t we create one here?” Conley said.

The Carlisle march is one of 30 events being held in 20 states with participants pledging more than 615,000 steps to represent at least one step for each victim of the pandemic in the United States.

Conley said more than 14 buildings, bridges and landmarks, including Niagara Falls, will be illuminated in yellow on Saturday.