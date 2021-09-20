COVID cases increase among Midstate school-age children forcing transition to virtual learning at Shippensburg, Northern schools

Cumberland County saw an increase in the number of cases among school-age children in the Department of Health’s report for the third week of the school year.

The department said another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.

That total number of cases to date is higher than the total number of cases reported in December 2020 when 383 cases were reported among children under the age of 17, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Until now, that had been the month with the most cases among that age group.

In total, 1,796 of the 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.

Statewide, there were another 7,215 cases reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state is reporting the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 19,838.

By comparison, there were 753 cases reported statewide during the third week of school in 2020.