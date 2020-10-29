COVID and colleges: Cumberland County's colleges and universities navigate unknowns in pandemic response

COVID-19 caused marked disruptions to higher education beginning with sudden pivots to online instruction in the spring that continued through an uncertain summer and into a fall semester that took different shapes at different schools.
The logistics of bringing students back to campus in a pandemic, or choosing not to, in the face of changing guidelines and varying waves of case counts have kept administrators on their toes.
“I’ve been at Messiah for 25 years. I’ve been in higher ed for that long, and this is unlike anything else we’ve dealt with. There’s just nothing to compare it to,” said Carla E. Gross, executive director of marketing and communications/special assistant to the president for communication at Messiah University.
Facing a pandemic
By the end of March, Cumberland County’s four colleges and universities had joined schools across the nation in transitioning to fully online instruction.
Then, they turned to the future.
The schools created committees and workgroups to keep track of ever-changing guidelines and an emerging understanding of how the virus can be contracted and spread. That information was incorporated into planning for the summer and fall.
Shippensburg University, for example, created six workgroups comprised of students, faculty and staff whose chairs have continued to work together during the semester, President Laurie Carter said.
“We have continued to pull people from around the university into decision making and planning because it is really the only way for us to know all the different touch points and how we can be most successful,” she said.
The work done by administrators, staff and students at the schools came amid the lack of a national response that forced colleges and universities to craft their own paths, Dickinson College President Margee Ensign said.
“This is a local, individualized response, which is unfortunate,” she said. “Every college and university is going through what we are.”
Fall reopening
Dickinson College announced in July that it would continue remote instruction in the fall due to issues with testing and a rise in case counts. All classes are synchronous and interactive with the faculty using creative solutions to bring lab courses and classes in dance or music home to students, Ensign said.
The campus did, however, open to international students or to students for whom the home environment might not be conducive to learning. There are 168 students on campus, Ensign said.
Given the school's experience since 2004 with online classes, Central Penn President Linda Fedrizzi-Williams said it would have been easy for the college to remain remote only.
“It was actually coming back to campus that was much harder,” she said.
That was primarily due to stress and anxiety among the staff and faculty as well as the logistics of making sure safety measures were in place to bring students back to campus, she said.
Central Penn brought students back in phases. Health science students returned in June for a summer term so they could complete lab classes, clinical experiences and other face-to-face components. Athletes came back in August even though their conference postponed all games until spring.
Similarly, the faculty and staff came back in phases with the administration starting back in June and the others coming in over the next few months. Most of the faculty and staff were in place at the beginning of September.
Central Penn returned to its normal range of in-person, online and hybrid classes at the start of its fall trimester on Oct. 5. Half of the student population at Central Penn is completely online.
The phased return allowed administrators to ensure that safety protocols were working and gave them the space to work out possible issues before the students returned en masse. The college also wanted to make sure its new health center was up and running on campus prior to their return, Fedrizzi-Williams said.
Previously, the college took students in need of care to third-party providers like urgent care or an emergency room. Now through a partnership with UPMC, a clinic on campus allows the college to not only take care of routine issues but also to conduct COVID testing as needed.
Gross said Messiah University “didn’t know what to expect” as far as students returning for the fall semester.
“These are such unprecedented times in higher education. We have nothing to compare it to, and some of that is the challenge of responding to this pandemic,” she said.
This fall, 2,614 undergraduate students enrolled at Messiah and 77% of them, or 2,004, are living in campus housing. To compare, 81% of its students lived in campus housing last year so there are fewer students on campus, but not dramatically fewer.
Messiah’s COVID-19 Integration and Response Team, which had been leading the school through the pandemic from the start, developed options for learning that include activity- or lecture-based enhanced face-to-face options that allow for remote and in-person learning simultaneously, a HyFlex strategy that combines elements from both enhanced face-to-face models and online classes.
The options give students a flexibility they didn’t have before that will outlast the pandemic, Gross said.
At Shippensburg University, 42% of classes are offered remotely with the remainder in person or in a hybrid format. Carter said instructors were given the option on how to teach the class and students were given similar options on how to participate.
If a class is being held in person and the student chose to attend remotely, Shippensburg has implemented technology that allows the student to participate in the class as the faculty member teaches in the classroom.
Carter said about 1,500 students are living on campus.
Safety measures
Across the board, the colleges invested in measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 such as making sure hand sanitizer and wipes were available and installing Plexiglass at key interaction points. Class sizes were reduced and steps were taken to enable social distancing in residence halls, classrooms and dining areas. Masks are generally the rule, and meals can be picked up to go.
Gross said Messiah also eliminated its fall break, condensing the schedule to allow the students to go home at Thanksgiving and then complete their last week of coursework and testing online during the week after Thanksgiving. The school also canceled its January Term and will bring the students back later for its spring semester.
“That helped us eliminate those big windows of travel for students during cold and flu season,” Gross said.
Students at Messiah provide daily online health screening check-ins, including a temperature reading, which is then submitted to the health center to allow for early detection of symptoms.
One of the most difficult measures for students to adjust to has been the restriction on visiting friends who don’t live on the same floor in the residence halls.
“That one’s been a little tough for students. It’s difficult when you can’t visit your friends the way you’re used to visiting your friends,” Gross said.
Messiah has also restricted off-campus travel to necessary trips that include medical appointments, internships, student teaching and off-campus jobs.
Planning for a positive
The schools have had mixed experiences with positive cases of COVID-19 on campus.
There have been no cases of COVID among the few students on the Dickinson College campus, but there are protocols in place for monitoring and quarantining students should they test positive, Ensign said.
No one on Central Penn’s Summerdale or Lancaster campuses have tested positive, but 16 of its students taking courses online have told the college that they received a positive test result, Fedrizzi-Williams said.
Central Penn invested in an app that allows it to do contact tracing. Students scan the app when they enter a building or room. If someone should test positive for COVID, the app will provide information to allow the college to contact anyone who had been in the same areas immediately.
Shippensburg University and Messiah University have dealt with cases of COVID-19 on campus since students returned in August.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Shippensburg University had reported 28 cases among on-campus students, 42 cases among off-campus students and no cases among faculty since Aug. 1. Among those cases, 33 are active. Carter said the off-campus count does not necessarily mean the student is in Cumberland County. It could be a student who lives at home in another area and reported a COVID-positive test to the school.
“We saw very few cases up until the end of September and then we started to see some spiking, which is consistent with what is going on in other places,” Carter said.
She said the school has been fortunate in that it has not seen large parties that became superspreader events as on other campuses.
“There have been parties, but certainly nothing to the level we’ve seen on other campuses,” she said. “Our most recent spike was the result of a party, but it was not a superspreader event, thankfully.”
Shippensburg University is conducting both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. If either test returns a positive result, the school determines who has been in contact with the student over the previous 72 hours and those people are informed of the positive result. These contacts are quarantined in their room or apartment depending upon where they live, and they undergo testing.
Students testing positive move to off-campus isolation housing where they are provided with meals, snacks, games, supplies for their classes, thermometers, pulse oximeters and “all those other things that you’re supposed to have,” Carter said. A representative from the university’s COVID office checks in with the student several times a day to monitor their symptoms.
Messiah University has seen 36 student cases and four employee cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 19 as of Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 16 students and two employees are considered recovered.
If a student at Messiah tests positive, a team of 40 contact tracers, trained in the Johns Hopkins University Health Center protocols for contact tracing, swings into action to identify and contact those who have been in contact with the student.
Students who test positive are moved into isolation care and housing with the assistance of a concierge team that moves their belongings, helps them settle in and offers support, Gross said. Resident directors are assigned to quarantine housing and isolation care to assist students.
Students in isolation care receive contactless meals as well as laundry pick-up and delivery. They have daily medical checks and an optional organized outside activity.
“The logistics are mind-boggling so having a really great team of faculty, staff and administrators is so important,” Gross said.
