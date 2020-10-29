COVID and colleges: Cumberland County's colleges and universities navigate unknowns in pandemic response

Central Penn invested in an app that allows it to do contact tracing. Students scan the app when they enter a building or room. If someone should test positive for COVID, the app will provide information to allow the college to contact anyone who had been in the same areas immediately.

Shippensburg University and Messiah University have dealt with cases of COVID-19 on campus since students returned in August.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Shippensburg University had reported 28 cases among on-campus students, 42 cases among off-campus students and no cases among faculty since Aug. 1. Among those cases, 33 are active. Carter said the off-campus count does not necessarily mean the student is in Cumberland County. It could be a student who lives at home in another area and reported a COVID-positive test to the school.

“We saw very few cases up until the end of September and then we started to see some spiking, which is consistent with what is going on in other places,” Carter said.

She said the school has been fortunate in that it has not seen large parties that became superspreader events as on other campuses.