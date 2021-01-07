COVID-19 variant detected in Dauphin County

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported that the first case of the COVID-19 variant has been detected in Dauphin County.

The department said the Dauphin County individual tested positive after known international exposure. The person had mild symptoms, which have since been resolved while he or she completes isolation at home.

The department said a case investigation and contact tracing were performed to identify, inform and monitor anyone who has had close contact with this person.

“Pennsylvania has been preparing for this variant by working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has been sending 10-35 random samples biweekly to the CDC since November to study sequencing and detect any potential cases for this new COVID-19 variant,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it.

“There is still much to learn about this new variant, so we need to remain vigilant and continue to urge Pennsylvanians to stop the spread by washing their hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, downloading COVID Alert PA and answering the call. Stay calm, stay alert and stay safe.”

Health officials have noted previously that virus mutation is common, and they will continue to study the new variant. The department expects that all currently available diagnostic tests will be able to detect the variant, and that the vaccines will remain effective against the variant as well.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

