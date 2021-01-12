COVID-19 vaccine rolls out at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Cumberland County says it has begun vaccinating residents and staff at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned nursing home that saw a rash of COVID-19 cases and deaths shortly before the holidays.

The county said Monday that Claremont patients and employees had begun receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, administered by CVS Health pharmacists.

The vaccine is a two-part process, with a second dose to be administered at the end of the month.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Residents and employees who volunteered for the vaccine were inoculated by CVS pharmacists with the assistance of CNRC Nursing Staff,” Claremont resident physician, Dr. Michael Gawlas, said in a news release. “Everyone who received a vaccination will be monitored for reactions, or common side effects of the vaccine.”

Of 148 current residents, 135 were able to receive the vaccine, the county said, along with 127 staff members. Nursing facility residents and staff are in the first phase of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout, under Pennsylvania Department of Health plans, although some may not be able to receive inoculation due to certain conditions or qualifications.