COVID-19 vaccine appointments becoming available for children in Midstate

With the Wolf administration promising that Pennsylvania is ready to start vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 after the recent emergency use approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a number of health systems and businesses in the Midstate are preparing to offer those shots.

CVS announced Wednesday that select pharmacy locations will offer a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine starting Sunday.

Appointments can be made online at CVS.com, and as of Thursday, appointments were available — depending on the day — at the Carlisle location on South West Street, Silver Spring Township location in the Target store and at the Hampden Township location off South Sporting Hill Road.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required for this age group, and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive the vaccine.

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” said Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Our immunizers have been preparing for this important role, and stand ready to help answer parents’ questions, guide them and their children through the process, and administer the vaccines safely, with kindness and caring.”

Weis Markets also announced Wednesday evening that some of its pharmacies will be ready to being immunizing children on Friday, with the the rest of the pharmacies being able to take on children starting Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The only Weis pharmacy in the county that will have children's appointments ready on Friday is the Weis in Mechanicsburg.

Appointments at Weis can be made online by visiting their website at weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services.

Children ages 5 to 11 will receive two 10-micogram doses, or one-third of the amount given to those who are 12 and older.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.