COVID-19 Update: CDC shows increase in Pennsylvania counties showing increased community levels

Pennsylvania showed an increase in counties showing moderate and high community levels for COVID-19 cases in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update posted Thursday.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday’s update shows 13 counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of July 28, seven more than last week. Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Mifflin and Juniata counties are included in the southcentral region.

Cumberland County, also in the southcentral region, remains in the low level of spread category. The State Department of Health reported 410 cases for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 50 more cases than the previous week.

The state has 30 counties in the medium level (six more than the last week), including York County.

While community spread numbers increased across the state for the past week, hospitalization numbers stayed relatively low for Cumberland County.

The Health Departmentt updated its weekly hospitalization numbers Thursday, showing weekly numbers through Wednesday. Cumberland County’s 14-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations sits at 13.9, a slight increase since a week ago (13.3).

There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday’s update, a decrease of eight since July 20.

Early Warning Dashb

oard update (July 27)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county’s percent positivity increased to 23.4% for the week of July 20-July 26, up from 20.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 110.1, down from 95.5 the previous week. It was 86.8 two weeks ago and 93.1 from three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 208.4 (third highest in the state), with Sullivan County topping the state at 379.2. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 23.4%, with Cameron County topping the state at 40%.