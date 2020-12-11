COVID-19 testing available at select health centers, pharmacies, urgent care facilities in Cumberland County

COVID-19 testing options for residents of Cumberland County include health systems, pharmacies and urgent care facilities.
Partnership for Better Health recently listed the options, and suggested that patients contact a few locations to compare how soon they can be tested and how long it may take to receive test results. Patients should call their health care provider first for guidance on best options.
Testing in some locations is limited to people with active COVID-19 symptoms or to people who meet certain conditions, like having been in close contact with someone with the virus.
Additional information on testing throughout the state is available at the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 testing map.
Area hospital health systems are all offering testing to current patients. Arrangements can be made for testing using the information below:
- Penn State Health: Phone 717-763-2100 or visit www.pennstatehealth.org/coronavirus
- UPMC Pinnacle: Call your doctor or the Nurse Advice Team at 1-866-968-7731. Information also available at www.pinnaclehealth.org/coronavirus-information/covid-19-testing-information.
- WellSpan Health: Visit www.wellspan.org/covid19/covid-19-testing-and-treatment or call the Coronavirus Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Penn State Health is also offering virtual screenings from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients need to download the app and enroll at pennstatehealthondemand.com/landing.htm.
Sadler Health Center also offers testing. Those interested should call 717-960-4393 for prescreening and to make an appointment. Registration forms and additional information are available at www.sadlerhealth.org.
Patient First Mechanicsburg is offering testing by appointment. Those interested should call 717-943-1781 and visit https://www.patientfirst.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing for more information.
CVS is offering testing in Mechanicsburg, Lemoyne and Camp Hill. Those interested should visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing for information and online registration.
Blood donors are also typically able to find out if they carry the antibody for COVID-19. Blood donations are needed and more information is available from the American Red Cross and the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank.
