COVID-19 testing available at select health centers, pharmacies, urgent care facilities in Cumberland County

COVID-19 testing options for residents of Cumberland County include health systems, pharmacies and urgent care facilities.

Partnership for Better Health recently listed the options, and suggested that patients contact a few locations to compare how soon they can be tested and how long it may take to receive test results. Patients should call their health care provider first for guidance on best options.

Testing in some locations is limited to people with active COVID-19 symptoms or to people who meet certain conditions, like having been in close contact with someone with the virus.

Additional information on testing throughout the state is available at the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 testing map.

Area hospital health systems are all offering testing to current patients. Arrangements can be made for testing using the information below: