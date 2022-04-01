COVID-19 in Cumberland County by the numbers

A look at key data points from the CDC as of March 31 for Cumberland County and the COVID-19 pandemic:
888
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Cumberland County throughout the pandemic
163
The number of deaths in the county in December 2020 — the county's highest monthly total
29
The number of deaths reported in March 2022
50,834
Total number of total COVID cases the CDC estimates for the county
174,769
The number of people fully vaccinated in the county (two doses of a vaccine) — 69% of county's total population
94.8%
Percent of county population ages 65 and older who are fully vaccinated
People are also reading…
72,800
Number of people in the county who have received one booster dose — 41.7% of county's total population
483.4
The seven-day average of new COVID cases for the county on Jan. 15, 2022 — the highest seven-day rate for the county
645
Highest single-day total of new cases for the county on Jan. 15, 2022
8, 46, 8
The single day case totals for the county on March 30 in 2020, 2021 and 2022
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.