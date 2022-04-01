 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 in Cumberland County by the numbers

Virus Outbreak Vaccines Boosters

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., on Dec. 15, 2021. Pfizer is expected to request authorization for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors. 

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

A look at key data points from the CDC as of March 31 for Cumberland County and the COVID-19 pandemic:

888

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Cumberland County throughout the pandemic

163

The number of deaths in the county in December 2020 — the county's highest monthly total

29

The number of deaths reported in March 2022

50,834

Total number of total COVID cases the CDC estimates for the county

174,769

The number of people fully vaccinated in the county (two doses of a vaccine) — 69% of county's total population

94.8%

Percent of county population ages 65 and older who are fully vaccinated

People are also reading…

72,800

Number of people in the county who have received one booster dose — 41.7% of county's total population

483.4

The seven-day average of new COVID cases for the county on Jan. 15, 2022 — the highest seven-day rate for the county

645

Highest single-day total of new cases for the county on Jan. 15, 2022

8, 46, 8

The single day case totals for the county on March 30 in 2020, 2021 and 2022

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

