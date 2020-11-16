COVID-19 hospitalizations rapidly increasing in Cumberland County and Pennsylvania

According to the state Department of Health, there were 95 new cases Sunday and another 55 reported Monday. Though the cases were just as high Sunday as the increases last week, the amount of testing has also increased in Cumberland County.

Judging by just the negative tests and confirmed positive tests reported by the department, Sunday's increase only equated to about 5.5% of the tests coming back positive, and Monday's increase was at about 8.78% positivity. Both numbers are far lower than the percentages last week, which helped push Cumberland County and the rest of the region and state to see alarming positivity rates.

The number of cases in long-term care homes is also increasing. Between Friday and Monday, Cumberland County saw 25 new resident cases, one new staff cases and one new death.

In the southcentral region, a few other counties are also seeing continued increases, with York County seeing 108 new cases Sunday and 142 new cases Monday. Blair County had 91 new cases Sunday and another 83 new cases Monday.

Dauphin County and Lebanon County saw slightly lower numbers than last week, with Dauphin seeing 66 new cases Sunday and 80 new cases Monday, while Lebanon County had 46 new cases Sunday and 65 new cases Monday.