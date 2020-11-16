COVID-19 hospitalizations rapidly increasing in Cumberland County and Pennsylvania

As the number of new COVID-19 cases outpace those seen in the spring and summer, state health officials are also raising the alarm about the increasing rate of hospitalizations.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday said they are seeing significant increases in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19.
As of Monday at noon, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 2,575 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 - about 840 more than the 1,735 COVID patients hospitalized last week across the state. Of those patients, 558 were in intensive care and 269 were on ventilators.
"This number is rising rapidly," Levine said, adding that all of Pennsylvania will have to work together to make sure hospitals are not overrun with cases. "We're going to be watching the health care capacity really, really closely."
Like the rest of the state, Cumberland County is also seeing a growth in the number of hospitalized patients.
Even as late as this past Friday, the Department of Health reported that there were 26 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with only one patient in an ICU and on a ventilator.
That number has since risen to 44 patients hospitalized in the county, with four patients in the ICU and three patients on ventilators.
If that number continues to rise exponentially, the county could start seeing problems. According to the state's dashboard on hospitals, there are only 43 airborne isolation beds, six medical/surgical beds and 41 adult ICU beds available in Cumberland County.
UPMC health officials said in a news conference last week that it will work with its hospitals across the state to make sure they are not overcapacity, which could mean transferring patients from one facility to another, as well as providing more resources.
Penn State Health has also been reporting its data throughout the pandemic of testing and the number of hospitalized patients. The health system reported that as of Monday, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center had 45 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 10 in the ICU and three on a ventilator.
Penn State Health now owns Holy Spirit Medical Center, and it reported that Holy Spirit currently has 26 COVID-19 patients, with four in the ICU and to on a ventilator.
Levine wouldn't give an estimate on when hospitals across the state could start seeing capacity issues, but she noted that residents must help reverse trends now as health officials see more worrying data.
Some of that data includes decreasing recovery percentages as the number of cases rise, and the increases of positivity rates across the state.
Levine also added that the percentage of people answering questions for contact tracing is also dropping.
Levine said earlier this month that only about 29% of people were answering questions from contact tracers. In Monday's news conference, she said that only 16% of people are specifically answering the question of whether they've been to a business or attended a large gathering in the last 14 days.
"That percentage continues to decrease with more people not providing that information," she said.
Levine has regularly asked residents to "answer the call" both literally and figuratively to help contact tracers get confidential information to better figure out the state of COVID-19 spread in a community.
Though voluntary measures seem to be getting less of a response, Levine said there are no plans for the state to institute further mitigation efforts, such as forcing schools to go to remote learning or closing certain businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials have said previously that it is likely small gatherings that are helping with community spread of the virus.
Local numbers
Cumberland County saw another 150 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with the bulk of those cases reported Sunday from Saturday's data.
According to the state Department of Health, there were 95 new cases Sunday and another 55 reported Monday. Though the cases were just as high Sunday as the increases last week, the amount of testing has also increased in Cumberland County.
Judging by just the negative tests and confirmed positive tests reported by the department, Sunday's increase only equated to about 5.5% of the tests coming back positive, and Monday's increase was at about 8.78% positivity. Both numbers are far lower than the percentages last week, which helped push Cumberland County and the rest of the region and state to see alarming positivity rates.
The number of cases in long-term care homes is also increasing. Between Friday and Monday, Cumberland County saw 25 new resident cases, one new staff cases and one new death.
In the southcentral region, a few other counties are also seeing continued increases, with York County seeing 108 new cases Sunday and 142 new cases Monday. Blair County had 91 new cases Sunday and another 83 new cases Monday.
Dauphin County and Lebanon County saw slightly lower numbers than last week, with Dauphin seeing 66 new cases Sunday and 80 new cases Monday, while Lebanon County had 46 new cases Sunday and 65 new cases Monday.
Franklin County saw a jump between numbers with only 26 new cases Sunday but 70 new cases Monday, but it's one of the few counties in the region to continue to see its death counts rise, with its numbers going up by three Sunday and one on Monday.
Elsewhere in the region, Dauphin County saw two new deaths Sunday and another death Monday, while Lebanon County had two new deaths reported Monday.
Pennsylvania as a whole saw 38 new deaths reported Sunday and another 13 reported Monday. The state also nearly saw 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 5,199 cases reported Sunday and 4,476 reported Monday.
