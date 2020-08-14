COVID-19 cuts several Carlisle budget items, although taxes remain stable

Carlisle Borough’s general fund is down about $341,000 thus far this year, out of a total annual budget of about $12.8 million — a noticeable hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, although not as bad as may have been expected.
The borough’s midyear financial report, presented at Thursday night's borough council meeting, showed that Carlisle’s major sources of tax revenue are actually doing fairly well, borough finance director Richard Juday told the council.
Many of the borough’s smaller revenue streams — such as parking fees, building permits, parks rentals, and others — have taken an abrupt nosedive, although existing reserves and reductions in expenditures have helped to compensate.
“We’ve seen a lot of areas where we haven’t met our expectations in terms of revenue as well as expenses,” Juday said.
The borough’s primary general fund revenue sources are property taxes, both real estate value and transfer, as well as its earned income tax.
Similar to what has been reported by the Cumberland County government in recent weeks, Juday said Monday that most of the current budget year’s property taxes had already been collected prior to the pandemic. Carlisle borough did extend its property tax penalty deadline, with late fees kicking this year on Nov. 1 instead of July 1.
The borough has collected $4.7 million in property taxes, leaving a little over $450,000 outstanding, with most of those taxes likely to come in by Nov. 1, Juday said.
The real estate transfer tax has also been on par with 2019, given that “we had received some large property transfers right before COVID hit and that solidified that account,” Juday said.
The brightest spot in the borough’s financial situation is that earned income tax revenues appear stable, despite high unemployment. Juday chalked this up, in part, to the presence of several large institutional employers in Carlisle, such as Dickinson College, the county government and courts, the Giant Co., and others that have not had serious payroll cuts during the pandemic — and in some cases have seen business increase.
Other revenue streams outside of broad-based taxes, however, have seen steep declines, Juday said.
Licensing and permitting for buildings is down about $65,000 given limits on construction during the pandemic; charges for services, which include the borough’s parks and recreation programs and pool, are down $113,000, given that many summer programs were shut down due to COVID-19.
Some of the borough’s dedicated funds outside of the general fund have also seen changes. Water fund sales revenue is down about $81,000, possibly due to school closures decreasing water use in the borough.
Tapping fee revenue — the hook-up charge to connect new buildings to public water — has also dropped from $83,000 at this point last year to just $4,000 so far this year, due to the construction slow-down.
The borough parking fund has lost about $140,000 so far in 2020 after the borough eliminated parking charges for several weeks at the beginning of the pandemic.
Juday said borough staff have “been pursing everything we can” in terms of COVID-19 relief grants. The borough applied for roughly a half-million dollars through Cumberland County’s relief program, which received about $23 million in federal CARES Act funding that had been passed through the state government. The county commissioners are anticipated to make a decision on funding disbursement next week.
Beyond that, the borough will have to wait and see if its tax revenue continues to hold out, and absorb the losses from the summer decline in program revenue.
Much of the income loss can be counter-balanced by the fact that the borough has not hired some seasonal staff and delayed filling several open full-time positions as well, Juday said, which “helps us maintain a solid fund balance and remain stable.”
With Congress entering its August recess, hopes of another economic relief bill — and hopes that it would include direct aid to local governments — have dwindled.
“We really need the federal government to take politics out of the equation and think about folks in small boroughs and towns like ours,” Councilman Sean Crampsie said.
Glenn White, director of the Downtown Carlisle Association, also spoke to the council on Thursday, and said officials shouldn't think the economic fallout has passed now that many downtown businesses are starting to re-open.
"A lot of people are seeing them open and think that they are OK," White said.
But this is not the case, White said, business is still slow, with tourism revenue suffering due to lower car show attendance and the looming loss of the usual fall influx from Dickinson College, which will be conducting classes remotely in the coming semester.
The downtown association and the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce are working on a campaign to encourage local residents to spend more downtown through the end of the year, White said.
"It's your town and you want to make sure your town succeeds. Civic pride is what we're really trying to inject," White said.
