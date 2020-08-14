COVID-19 cuts several Carlisle budget items, although taxes remain stable

The borough has collected $4.7 million in property taxes, leaving a little over $450,000 outstanding, with most of those taxes likely to come in by Nov. 1, Juday said.

The real estate transfer tax has also been on par with 2019, given that “we had received some large property transfers right before COVID hit and that solidified that account,” Juday said.

The brightest spot in the borough’s financial situation is that earned income tax revenues appear stable, despite high unemployment. Juday chalked this up, in part, to the presence of several large institutional employers in Carlisle, such as Dickinson College, the county government and courts, the Giant Co., and others that have not had serious payroll cuts during the pandemic — and in some cases have seen business increase.

Other revenue streams outside of broad-based taxes, however, have seen steep declines, Juday said.

Licensing and permitting for buildings is down about $65,000 given limits on construction during the pandemic; charges for services, which include the borough’s parks and recreation programs and pool, are down $113,000, given that many summer programs were shut down due to COVID-19.