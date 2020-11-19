COVID-19 cases tick upward at nursing homes, prisons

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among its staff cases, as of Thursday at noon, there has been one death and 83 positives, with 59 people recovered and 58 tests pending. According to reports, the staff death happened last week, and since Monday, the facility has seen nine new positives.

Community numbers

The southcentral region saw another large increase of COVID-19 cases as all but two counties in the region also reported seeing at least one new death.

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 112 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths associated with the disease. This is the third day in a row that the number of new cases has been above 100 and the second day in a row that the county has seen an increase of four deaths.

The number of tests completed were slightly higher than Wednesday's report, though the county is still seeing a high positivity rate. Judging by just the number of negative tests and confirmed positive tests reported, the county saw about 21.59% of its tests come back positive.

Thursday is the 16th straight day the county's 14-day per-capita rate has increased, which sits at new high of 489.4 cases per 100,000 people. The 7-day average is 106.71, a new high as well.