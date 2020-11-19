COVID-19 cases tick upward at nursing homes, prisons

After a bit of a reprieve in the summer, congregate settings — such as nursing homes and prisons — are seeing the rise of COVID-19 that was expected by health officials if community spread of the disease didn't drop.
For the second week in a row, the state Department of Health reports larger increases in the number of new cases in long-term care facilities in Cumberland County compared to October.
The biggest fall outbreak has been at Messiah Lifeways in Upper Allen Township. The department on Wednesday updated its facility-level numbers, saying that Messiah has seen 46 new resident cases in the last week to bring its total to 94 resident cases overall. Messiah also saw its staff cases rise in the last week by 41 cases to 53 overall, and its deaths rise from fewer than 5 to 14.
Three Carlisle-area facilities are also seeing large increases, though about half of what Messiah has seen and reported. Cumberland County previously announced rising cases and deaths at the county-owned Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. According to the Department of Health, Claremont's cases grew by 19 resident positives and six staff positives in the last week. Claremont has also seen its first deaths in the last week. The county this week reported three resident deaths.
The department also reported that Cumberland Crossings in South Middleton Township has seen 20 more resident cases and its first 10 staff cases in the last week, while Chapel Pointe in Carlisle had 12 resident cases and 18 staff cases in the last week.
Other facilities across the county reported slightly smaller increases. In the department's update of cases over the last week, which is based on self-reported information by each facility, Thornwald Home's staff cases rose by five to 19 cases total, Sarah Todd Memorial Home had four new staff cases, Swaim Health Center had one new staff case and Shippensburg Health Center had six new resident cases, four new staff cases and one death.
Church of God Home in North Middleton Township also saw its first case of COVID-19, now reporting fewer than five staff members affected by the coronavirus.
In addition to nursing homes, prisons also remain a concern with how quickly COVID-19 can spread among its population.
With the rise of community spread, Cumberland County Prison on Thursday announced it will close the prison to all visitation, general and professional. The prison said it will reevaluate the decision every two weeks, but the decision was made to ensure the safety of the staff and inmates.
State Correctional Institute-Camp Hill has seen growing numbers, according to the state Department of Corrections' tracking system. The facility reported that since the start of the pandemic, there has been one inmate death and 88 positive cases, with 77 recovered and a little more than 2,000 tests pending. The inmate death happened on Oct. 15. The victim was a 53-year-old man who had been in the hospital since Aug. 31, the Department of Corrections said.
Support Local Journalism
Among its staff cases, as of Thursday at noon, there has been one death and 83 positives, with 59 people recovered and 58 tests pending. According to reports, the staff death happened last week, and since Monday, the facility has seen nine new positives.
Community numbers
The southcentral region saw another large increase of COVID-19 cases as all but two counties in the region also reported seeing at least one new death.
The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 112 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths associated with the disease. This is the third day in a row that the number of new cases has been above 100 and the second day in a row that the county has seen an increase of four deaths.
The number of tests completed were slightly higher than Wednesday's report, though the county is still seeing a high positivity rate. Judging by just the number of negative tests and confirmed positive tests reported, the county saw about 21.59% of its tests come back positive.
Thursday is the 16th straight day the county's 14-day per-capita rate has increased, which sits at new high of 489.4 cases per 100,000 people. The 7-day average is 106.71, a new high as well.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose only slightly compared to past increases, growing by two patients to 54 patients overall. An update to the dashboard shows that the county also has more medical/surgical beds available. The dashboard previously reported Wednesday that the county had no beds left.
Though Cumberland County's number of new cases was slightly lower than the day before, other counties saw increases compared to Wednesday's numbers.
Dauphin County had 149 cases, up 40 from the previous day, while York County rose by about 15 to 193 new cases Thursday. Blair County jumped from 72 cases on Wednesday to 124 in Thursday's report.
A few others saw moderate drops, but those counties are still seeing much higher caseloads than earlier this year. Franklin County had 83 cases Thursday, while Lebanon County had 82. Bedford County is still seeing new cases in the 40s, while Mifflin County reported another high of 88 new cases.
The number of deaths have increased across the board in the region. Cumberland and York counties saw the highest increases at four deaths, though three new deaths each were reported in Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon and Lebanon counties. Adams, Blair and Mifflin counties reported two new deaths each, and Bedford and Perry counties each had one new death.
Across the state, there were 116 new deaths attributed to COVID-19. The department reported that the state also saw a record high in the number of new cases at 7,126 additional positives.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.