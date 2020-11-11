COVID-19 cases on the rise in nursing homes across Cumberland County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Claremont, however, wasn't the only facility in the county to see a breakout, and didn't even have the highest increase in the last week.

Messiah Lifeways in Upper Allen Township in the last week rose from nine resident cases to 48 resident cases, and from seven staff cases to 12 staff cases, according to the Department of Health. Messiah Lifeways reported this week that two of its residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In addition to Claremont, many of the nursing homes that featured increases in cases in the last week are located in the Carlisle area.

According to the DoH, Chapel Pointe's cases rose from zero resident cases to 14, fewer than five staff cases to 10, and zero deaths to fewer than five deaths. Cumberland Crossings in South Middleton Township saw its number of resident cases rise from zero to 13 within the last week.

Others saw more moderate increases, with Sarah Todd Memorial Home seeing one more staff case to rise to 46 staff cases, and Thornwald Home rose by two resident and staff cases each, to reach 20 resident cases and 14 staff cases.

Elsewhere in the county, there were single case increases at the Gardens at Camp Hill among staff and at Swain Health Center in Newville among residents and staff.