COVID-19 case at Fiddler’s comes as state says it has contact tracing plans in place

Wardle said the DOH is “working to ensure those connections and relationships are in place to build our capacity,” should the number of contact tracers need to be rapidly expanded, as modeling projects.

The GWU model accounts for projected case load, pegging Pennsylvania at 445 new cases per day over a 14-day sampling period.

As of Monday, the state’s 14-day average daily increase stood at 490 new cases, due to slight upticks last week, according to the most recent DoH data.

The GWU model can also be adjusted for workload — the default assumption, based on prior experience, is that an infected person will, on average, have 10 close contacts that need to be monitored, and that a contact tracer can make 32 follow-ups per day.

Those variables can swing significantly based on who is testing positive, with cases among high-contact people, such as servers, creating a larger workload.

“The reality is you may get one person who has been alone or quarantining with their partner, and then you get another case where a person has been out at a bar and may have contacted 30 people,” Salsberg said. “Having a restaurant worker come down [with COVID-19], you’d want to get [a contact tracer] out there pretty quickly.”