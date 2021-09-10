Court finds former Cumberland County judge Placey's conduct violated law; sanctions to be decided

A panel of judges for the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline has found that the actions of former Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey, who resigned from the bench in June, constitute violations of the state’s constitution and judicial code.
The ruling, issued Wednesday with an opinion by Judge Ronald Marsico, is to be followed by a sanctions hearing to determine any action to be taken against Placey.
Although the disciplinary court has the power to remove judges from the bench, Placey resigned early, leaving his position on the county court as of June 1. Placey, who was elected in 2011, did not file to seek retention on the 2021 ballot.
The disciplinary court’s opinion was based on stipulations of fact agreed to by both Placey as well as attorneys from the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania, which acts as the investigating and prosecuting party in such cases.
“It is clear from the stipulated facts that Judge Placey was not controlling his temper in court,” Marsico wrote in the opinion. “The rude, loud outbursts towards counsel and witnesses are obvious violations of the demeanor required of a trial judge.”
The allegations laid out by the Judicial Conduct Board, which Placey did not factually dispute, describe instances in which Placey’s explosive temper and anger about perceived slights in the courtroom allegedly violated state statutes regarding judicial decorum and, in at least one instance, the right for parties to be heard.
The board filed its case against Placey in June of 2020, although the incidents described span back several years and include a case which earned Placey a rebuke in a January 2019 opinion by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.
That opinion vacated Placey’s decision in the marital settlement case of county resident Tony Samento, who later spoke out publicly about the incident in which Placey began screaming and physically looming over Samento during his testimony, an event triggered by a misunderstanding about a reference to a salacious video of Samento’s ex-wife, according to court documents.
Placey abruptly ended the hearing and inexplicably did not schedule further testimony before rendering a decision that contained dubious legal reasoning, the Superior Court found.
Court filings in Placey’s disciplinary case detail a half-dozen incidents of similarly erratic behavior. Local resident Brandon Shorter was another litigant who spoke out publicly regarding Placey; in a 2018 child custody hearing regarding Shorter’s son, Placey de-railed cross-examination of the child’s maternal grandmother after he became enraged, threw his glasses, and left the bench, according to the court’s findings.
Further, Samento was one of at least two individuals who indicated they feared that Placey was going to become physically violent; in another case detailed in the stipulation of fact, attorney Joanne Clough “thought that the judge was going to hit the testifying witness.”
In the response brief filed last year, Placey’s attorney wrote that Placey had noticed “temperament changes” in his behavior that are believed to be linked to concussions he suffered when he was younger.
Placey has sought treatment for his anger management and is enrolled in a monitoring program run by the National College Athletic Association, his attorney wrote. Johns Hopkins athletic records show a Tom Placey having played football for the Blue Jays in 1981 and 1982, according to the Hopkins athletic office.
In an unusual turn of events, one of the incidents described by the conduct board and disciplinary court involves Placey becoming enraged at Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert over a misunderstanding regarding a restitution document.
Sibert is likely to become Placey’s replacement next year, after she won both the Democratic and Republican nominations for the open judge’s seat in the May 2021 primary election.
