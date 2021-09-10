Court finds former Cumberland County judge Placey's conduct violated law; sanctions to be decided

A panel of judges for the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline has found that the actions of former Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey, who resigned from the bench in June, constitute violations of the state’s constitution and judicial code.

The ruling, issued Wednesday with an opinion by Judge Ronald Marsico, is to be followed by a sanctions hearing to determine any action to be taken against Placey.

Although the disciplinary court has the power to remove judges from the bench, Placey resigned early, leaving his position on the county court as of June 1. Placey, who was elected in 2011, did not file to seek retention on the 2021 ballot.

The disciplinary court’s opinion was based on stipulations of fact agreed to by both Placey as well as attorneys from the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania, which acts as the investigating and prosecuting party in such cases.

“It is clear from the stipulated facts that Judge Placey was not controlling his temper in court,” Marsico wrote in the opinion. “The rude, loud outbursts towards counsel and witnesses are obvious violations of the demeanor required of a trial judge.”