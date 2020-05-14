County's state legislators call for businesses to defy COVID-19 shutdown

State legislators from Cumberland County are overtly encouraging businesses to re-open in defiance of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders, days after a push for the county commissioners to sign on to such campaign failed.
State Sen. Mike Regan held an event Thursday morning at Shep’s Barber Shop in East Pennsboro Township, where owner Brad Shepler has opened in violation of the pandemic emergency order.
Shepler recently shared on social media a letter he received from the state threatening the revocation of his barber’s license and a citation that can carry a fine of up to $10,000.
“I’d like to ask all of you out there, especially small business owners who would like to get back to work and get our lives back to normal, stand up with me,” Shepler said. “Let’s make those that sacrificed so much to preserve our freedoms, let’s make them proud again.”
“I plan to stand on the stoop of every business in York and Cumberland county that receives one of these obnoxious and threatening letters,” Regan said, calling for President Donald Trump to “investigate and remedy this egregious overreach of authority” by Wolf, whose actions he described as “the behavior of a bully.”
State Sen. Doug Mastriano likewise told the crowd on Thursday that “it’s time to rise up and stand together.”
“We’ve got to hang together here and stand shoulder-to-shoulder,” Mastriano said.
“We’ve got your backs. We’re fighting with you. I’m not saying there’s no risk, but there’s risk with business every day,” state Rep. Dawn Keefer said. “But we’ve got to all assume some of this risk, and it’s worth it, I believe, for our freedoms.”
The state lawmakers’ reassurance that they will defend business owners who violate the pandemic lockdown comes days after a dispute with the Cumberland County commissioners over the wisdom of such a move.
The county’s state legislative delegation signed a letter to Wolf on Saturday notifying him of the county’s “intent” to move itself to the next phase of his re-opening plan effective Friday. The legislators sought the endorsement of the commissioners, who declined, saying they weren’t going to promote businesses taking such legally risky actions.
The legislators subsequently modified their letter to read as a “request” that Wolf move Cumberland County to the yellow phase as of May 15. The commissioners also wrote their own letter to the governor to “urge” him to move forward with the county’s re-opening, but without a specific date attached.
The county also issued an open letter to residents clarifying that it was “not moving toward a unilateral ‘re-opening,’ in the manner that some other counties have announced.”
In addition to Regan, Mastriano, and Keefer, state Sen. Judy Ward and Reps. Barb Gleim, Greg Rothman and Torren Ecker signed the letters to Wolf and spoke at Thursday’s rally.
Even if the desire to move to Wolf’s yellow phase was met, it would fall far short of helping Shepler’s cause. Hair salons and other activities require physical touching, and thus cannot adhere to social distancing guidelines, are still not permitted under the Wolf’s yellow phase. Most retail, however, is allowed to resume with certain precautions.
Much of the clamor over Wolf’s piecemeal re-opening procedure has come from economic distress, with 1.8 million Pennsylvanians having made an initial unemployment claim since mid-March. Backlogs with the state’s unemployment system, and spotty access to federal small business loans, have exacerbated the issue.
On Thursday, Regan said that Shepler had not applied for the financial aid he was eligible for, describing the programs as “government handouts.”
“Brad didn’t want to take a government handout and based on what he was hearing from others, he had no confidence the broken unemployment compensation system would actually come through for him and his family,” Regan said, adding that Shepler was facing considerable legal consequences “all for wanting to feed his family, all for not wanting to take a government handout.”
Asked if he had concerns that Shepler does not wear a mask to cut hair, Regan said “one of the things I think he’s saying is that he’s an American and this is America and people can decide if they want to come in and get a haircut or not.”
“Up until a couple weeks ago we were standing in lines, in long lines, at Walmart next to people not wearing masks,” Regan said.
“I know what level risk I’m willing to take and if they’re not comfortable with that, I’m fine with that,” Shepler said. “I only cut hair for people who voluntarily come to my shop.”
Multiple legislators pointed out that the majority of known cases and deaths in Cumberland County are in nursing homes — 289 cases out of 477 total in the county, as of Wednesday night, as well as 36 of 37 deaths.
State officials, including Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, have cautioned that this should not be taken as a sign of reduced risk, given that COVID-19 does not spontaneously occur in nursing homes and must logically be brought in as a result of spread in the community outside the facility.
COVID-19 has continued to spread to new nursing homes and personal care facilities in Cumberland County. Eight locations now have cases, according to state data; as recently as May 8, that number was five.
Cumberland County legislators blamed Wolf for not being able to come up with universal testing for congregate care facilities sooner; the state announced this week that it had secured enough tests to do so. They also assailed Levine’s background as a pediatrician, and accused Wolf of propagating flawed models about the virus’ spread.
“We have flattened the curve, and the governor knows that,” Gleim said.
“The goal of this was to flatten the curve and allow our health care providers to catch up and prepare for what might come, but we’ve done that, we’ve met that, and now we keep moving the goalposts,” Keefer said.
Cumberland County has recorded 134 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to state data, or about 53 new cases per 100,000 residents. Wolf and Levine have said a target of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people in the preceding 14 days is a key component of deciding when to move counties into the “yellow” zone, though it is not the only factor.
Out of those 134 new cases, 19 have been among nursing or personal care home employees, 72 among residents of such homes, and 43 among the rest of the population.
Cumberland County hospitals have 80 ventilators, according to state data, of which seven are being used for COVID-19 patients and 21 are in use for patients with other ailments.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.