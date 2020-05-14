County's state legislators call for businesses to defy COVID-19 shutdown

Asked if he had concerns that Shepler does not wear a mask to cut hair, Regan said “one of the things I think he’s saying is that he’s an American and this is America and people can decide if they want to come in and get a haircut or not.”

“Up until a couple weeks ago we were standing in lines, in long lines, at Walmart next to people not wearing masks,” Regan said.

“I know what level risk I’m willing to take and if they’re not comfortable with that, I’m fine with that,” Shepler said. “I only cut hair for people who voluntarily come to my shop.”

Multiple legislators pointed out that the majority of known cases and deaths in Cumberland County are in nursing homes — 289 cases out of 477 total in the county, as of Wednesday night, as well as 36 of 37 deaths.

State officials, including Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, have cautioned that this should not be taken as a sign of reduced risk, given that COVID-19 does not spontaneously occur in nursing homes and must logically be brought in as a result of spread in the community outside the facility.

COVID-19 has continued to spread to new nursing homes and personal care facilities in Cumberland County. Eight locations now have cases, according to state data; as recently as May 8, that number was five.