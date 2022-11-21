County seeking volunteers for committee on possible endowment fund using Claremont proceeds

Cumberland County is looking for residents interested in serving on a volunteer committee to explore the creation of an endowment fund drawn from the remaining proceeds of the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Starting in early 2023, the committee will convene public meetings to research the need and gather input before taking a recommendation before the county commissioners for possible action, communications director Samantha Krepps said Monday.

The research will be done in coordination with the county’s Human Services Policy Steering Committee, said Stacy M. Snyder, chief operating officer and chief clerk.

To apply for a position on the committee, residents will need to fill out an application on the county website at cumberlandcountypa.gov and detail interest in serving, related background and professional experience.

Interested residents have until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, to email, hand-deliver or mail the application to Cumberland County Courthouse, Office of the Chief Clerk, Suite 200, Carlisle PA, 17013.

“We have a target number [of committee members] in mind, but until we have a better idea of how many residents wish to be involved, the final number is just that, a target,” Krepps said. “The review process is expected to take one to two weeks.”

She added that announcements will be made by the end of December with public meetings starting as early as January. A group of department heads will be asked to score the applicants using a matrix that is currently under final review.

“The public will be invited to be involved in the process,” Krepps said. “The current plan is to hold a series of public meetings, but as with any process of this nature, the exact format of the public meetings will be open for discussion.”