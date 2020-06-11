County organizing economic relief efforts as Cumberland moves to 'green' phase of pandemic plan

As the county moves into the “green” phase of the state’s re-opening plan Friday, local leaders are working on how best to organize and distribute available economic aid for what could be a long recovery.
The green phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 pandemic mitigation plans allows the resumption of additional activities, including indoor dining and personal services, such as hair salons, at half capacity.
But it isn’t a return to normalcy or a signal that the job is done.
The county government is in the process of hiring a pandemic recovery coordinator, who will work through the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp., County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said Tuesday.
“They could be with us, we’re ball-parking, maybe six months,” Eichelberger said. “It’s a relatively inexpensive way to get some help on hand rapidly to help us sort through grant programs and help us, the commissioners, make allocations on money we get.”
Large chunks of financial aid are now starting to trickle down to the local level. The federal CARES Act, passed in March, allocated $150 billion to state and local pandemic relief. Local governments with a half-million residents or more receive aid directly from the federal government. In Pennsylvania, this means only seven counties.
The remainder get money through the state. Pennsylvania received $3.9 billion in direct CARES Act funding, of which $625 million was allocated last month to county-level block grants. Cumberland County should receive just under $23 million.
With many business and organizations eligible for aid through other programs, the county is trying to target its discretionary funding to those that might get overlooked, Eichelberger said.
“We want to have a clear picture on what dollars are available for what causes before we allocate our general block grant money,” Eichelberger said. “We got guidance today that lays out some general boundaries for the block grant money, and supposedly we have some pretty wide discretion.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development also issued guidance Thursday for $225 million of Pennsylvania’s CARES Act funding to be used for small business revitalization projects.
Those funds will be disbursed through the state’s network of Community Development Financial Institutions, and can be used in part to backstop loans issued through the CDFIs.
The Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities are also preparing to disburse $727 million in extra Community Development Block Grant funding, director Tim Whelan said.
“These are very separate and distinct from the regular CDBG monies,” Whelan said, and will be going to municipalities and local nonprofits for efforts specific to COVID-19.
Private-sector grants are also on the verge of being issued, with the Partnership for Better Health preparing to distribute over $600,000 in emergency aid to over 50 organizations in the region, executive director Becca Raley said.
Those grants are targeted in four areas: basic health care assistance, first responders, homelessness and rental assistance, and child care and summer youth programs.
Many small nonprofits, particularly fire and ambulance companies “have fragile budgets and have not been able to run some of their community fundraisers that contribute sizeably to those budgets,” Raley said.
As the disbursement of various programs nears, there’s still the question how fast it will help, and if it will be enough.
During a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted as saying that he expects additional stimulus will be needed, but that it’s difficult to gauge what that will look like given that much of the CARES Act funding, such as the state and local allotments, haven’t actually entered the economy yet.
“I definitely think we are going to need another bipartisan legislation to put more money into the economy,” Mnuchin said, according to Roll Call.
“We want to be careful at this point, seeing how the money is in the economy,” Mnuchin said. “A lot of the money is still not in it.”
The delayed effect of many stimulus programs puts those at the bottom end of the income scale at a greater disadvantage. Whelan’s organization administers the county’s publicly owned housing and its Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8 rental subsidies. Clients must report changes in their income for eligibility, and Whelan said the number of people in financial distress has grown.
“There are a considerable number of people in our community that have been adversely affected,” he said. “The additional monies they may have received from unemployment compensation or from the stimulus have not been adequate given the length of time of the shutdown.”
The waiting list for public housing and Section 8 assistance was long even before the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
“Right now, the wait list for a person who would apply today for a Housing Choice Voucher is at least a year, probably more like 18 months,” Whelan said. “We’re getting many more inquiries about ‘how do I apply, what do I do to get a voucher or a unit in public housing’ than we are able to fill.”
The April unemployment rate for the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, which covers Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties, was 13.4% in April, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared to 3% in April 2019.
Local numbers
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Cumberland County Thursday.
The county now has 692 total positive cases and 58 deaths. Thursday’s report showed four positives out of 172 reported tests, or 2.3%.
The southcentral region reported 80 new positives Thursday. Dauphin County and Franklin County each saw 20 new cases. York and Lebanon counties each reported 15 new cases. Dauphin had three additional deaths while Franklin, Perry and York counties each reported one additional death.
The DOH Thursday confirmed an additional 467 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 77,313. There are 6,113 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 51 deaths.
In the past 14 days, 74 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 29.21 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
