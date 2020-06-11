County organizing economic relief efforts as Cumberland moves to 'green' phase of pandemic plan

Those grants are targeted in four areas: basic health care assistance, first responders, homelessness and rental assistance, and child care and summer youth programs.

Many small nonprofits, particularly fire and ambulance companies “have fragile budgets and have not been able to run some of their community fundraisers that contribute sizeably to those budgets,” Raley said.

As the disbursement of various programs nears, there’s still the question how fast it will help, and if it will be enough.

During a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted as saying that he expects additional stimulus will be needed, but that it’s difficult to gauge what that will look like given that much of the CARES Act funding, such as the state and local allotments, haven’t actually entered the economy yet.

“I definitely think we are going to need another bipartisan legislation to put more money into the economy,” Mnuchin said, according to Roll Call.

“We want to be careful at this point, seeing how the money is in the economy,” Mnuchin said. “A lot of the money is still not in it.”