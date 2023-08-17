Cumberland County commissioners have authorized an agency to apply for a $531,797 grant in support of local programs to reduce homelessness and improve housing stability.

Commissioners gave the go-ahead Wednesday for the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities to seek funding through the statewide Emergency Solutions Grant program.

The grant program is administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development as a pass through from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program supports initiatives that address street outreach, case management, essential services, emergency shelters, rental assistance and homeless prevention. Heather Tidwell, grant manager for the authorities, briefed the commissioners on the application Wednesday.

“We know that [the grant amount] is a very lofty goal as we haven’t gotten anything over $200,000,” Tidwell said. “The discussion that I’m getting is DCED was only granted $5 million from HUD to go across the state. But we were told to go for everything and then what is not granted we can ask for in the Home ARP funds from DCED.”

Like the Emergency Solutions Grant program, the Home Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan program provides money to agencies that work to reduce homelessness and improve housing stability.

In its application, Cumberland County plans to partner with such Carlisle-based organizations as Community CARES and Safe Harbour.