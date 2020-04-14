County GOP reps. take floor in contested COVID-19 re-opening bill

“New workers will be put on the front lines, so let’s suspend the rules and protect the very workers that you would throw onto the front lines of this pandemic,” Democratic Rep. Matt Bradford said.

Bradford, the minority chair of the House Appropriations Committee, was also rebuffed in a party-line vote to add similar language to HB 1189, which advanced certain pay protections for first-responders; if police officers and paramedics qualified for pandemic-related hazard coverage, grocery clerks and others should as well, Bradford said.

“I heard a lot about business. Let’s talk about workers,” Bradford said.

While some Republicans, such as Keefer and Rothman, concentrated on the need for oversight of Wolf’s business closures and the necessity of a post-pandemic phase out plan, others made a more blunt point: SB 613 would put more workers back on the job to make money.

“The virus is real, and the threat of economic disaster is also real,” Republican Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, said in a statement Tuesday. “We must make data-driven decisions to chart a pathway for our return to this new normal. Safe business operations are happening in neighboring states using work practices outlined by the CDC, and we can do that here in Pennsylvania.”