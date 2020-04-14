County GOP reps. take floor in contested COVID-19 re-opening bill

Some of Cumberland County’s state representatives were at the center of a debate Tuesday over legislation to force Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to devise a plan to re-open some businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed, on a nearly party-line vote, a bill requiring Wolf to submit a plan for business openings that complies with the list of essential business found in the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s March guidance. The Senate approved the bill on Wednesday, sending it to Wolf.
Wolf hasn’t explicitly said that he would veto it, although his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, wrote to senators Wednesday to warn of the bill’s “devastating” impact on the administration’s ability to slow the spread of the virus.
The cybersecurity agency’s recommendations are looser than the criteria that Wolf, a Democrat, issued with his “life-sustaining” businesses list last month, when he began ordering the shutdown of certain establishments to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The legislation — Senate Bill 613, as amended by the House to include the CISA-based plan — would allow many retailers and construction operations to resume as long as they abided by federal mitigation guidance.
Democrats slammed the proposal as relying on loose federal guidelines that would provide less direct oversight of businesses compared to Wolf’s existing case-by-case waiver system, and criticized the GOP for shooting down proposals for added worker protections in the bill.
Republicans said the measure was necessary to codify the standards businesses needed to operate under, given the inconsistencies in the waiver process Wolf set up for firms to appeal their “life-sustaining” status under his closure order.
“The lack of transparency, consistency, and clarity with Gov. Wolf’s business order is unacceptable,” said Republican Rep. Dawn Keefer, who represents Monroe Township and northern York and County, in a floor speech Tuesday afternoon.
The waiver process for businesses that believe they should be allowed to stay open, but aren’t explicitly permitted under Wolf’s list, is carried out by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which has come under fire for not publicly disclosing the status of waivers.
The department has also been criticized for initially granting a waiver to Wolf’s former business, a cabinet manufacturer, as well as to the candy company owned by GOP state Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, according to an investigation by Spotlight PA.
Keefer also pointed to Wolf’s order allowing larger businesses that sell a multitude of products to stay open, to the disadvantage of more specialized locations. Her local garden store is shuttered, Keefer said, while Lowe’s garden section is open; Wal-Mart can still sell bicycles along with essential goods like groceries, but her local bicycle shop can only do repairs.
“How is this about safety?” Keefer asked. “The volume of customers frequenting these small businesses is far less than those in big box retail chains.”
Also getting floor time Tuesday was Rep. Greg Rothman, the Republican who represents much of Cumberland County’s West Shore suburbs, who described Wolf’s list of permitted businesses “flawed and illogical” and the waiver process “clearly capricious and arbitrary.”
“I trust the businesses of Pennsylvania” to protect their customers and employees, Rothman said. “Let them open, let them follow all the protocols that the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and our own Department of Health have suggested.”
But if this was the case, there should be no issue adding a provision to SB 613 giving employees hazard pay protections and/or workers’ compensation and disability benefits if they fall ill when returning to the job, Democrats said.
A motion to suspend the rules to allow adding such an amendment was shot down on a party-line vote.
“New workers will be put on the front lines, so let’s suspend the rules and protect the very workers that you would throw onto the front lines of this pandemic,” Democratic Rep. Matt Bradford said.
Bradford, the minority chair of the House Appropriations Committee, was also rebuffed in a party-line vote to add similar language to HB 1189, which advanced certain pay protections for first-responders; if police officers and paramedics qualified for pandemic-related hazard coverage, grocery clerks and others should as well, Bradford said.
“I heard a lot about business. Let’s talk about workers,” Bradford said.
While some Republicans, such as Keefer and Rothman, concentrated on the need for oversight of Wolf’s business closures and the necessity of a post-pandemic phase out plan, others made a more blunt point: SB 613 would put more workers back on the job to make money.
“The virus is real, and the threat of economic disaster is also real,” Republican Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, said in a statement Tuesday. “We must make data-driven decisions to chart a pathway for our return to this new normal. Safe business operations are happening in neighboring states using work practices outlined by the CDC, and we can do that here in Pennsylvania.”
Democrats say this ignores the obvious danger to health and comes before the effect of the $2 trillion federal support package has been fully realized. Democratic Rep. Margo Davidson, who represents Delaware County, said Republicans were putting workers in front of a “silent killer” despite efforts at the federal level to allow them to stay home.
The contention was in full display when Minority Leader Frank Dermody said that the bill stood to put tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians back on the job, eliciting applause from GOP members, although Dermody clearly meant it as a criticism.
“Clap all you want,” Dermody said. “If we put people back to work, pass Senate Bill 613, those thousands and tens of thousands of people are going to go to work and they’re going to get sick. Many of them are going to die.”
The bill will need to return to the Senate for concurrence, and then to Wolf’s desk.
Republican Majority Leader Bryan Cutler told lawmakers that the effect was not meant to be instantaneous. Wolf has 10 days to decide whether to sign the legislation, and the bill gives him another seven days to submit a plan based on the CISA guidelines, putting implementation past May 1.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
