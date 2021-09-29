County finalizes higher education grants; Central Penn nonprofit plan delayed

Cumberland County has approved the dispersal of $2.5 million in assistance to three local higher education institutions, the first payouts from the funds received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The allocation includes $1.4 million to Central Penn College, the amount requested by the school last month to backstop a debt arrangement for its planned nonprofit conversion. This is coincidental, the college said Wednesday, with the nonprofit plan having been put on ice.
The grants to Central Penn, Shippensburg University and Messiah University were approved by county commissioners Wednesday, marking the first appropriations out of the county’s share of ARPA funding. The county expects to receive $49.2 million from the March 2021 ARPA; $24.2 million was received in May, with a further dispersal from the federal government expected next year.
Toby Fauver, the county’s grant program consultant, had previously said that all of the higher education institutions in Cumberland County were contacted, with Central Penn, Shippensburg and Messiah coming back with requests.
Shippensburg requested $600,000 to help with the cost of COVID testing; Messiah requested $950,000 for COVID testing, vaccinations, and other direct costs of the pandemic. Central Penn requested $1.5 million for workforce development and career education programs.
The proposals were scored based on several factors, including the portion of students who are county residents, the number of underserved students and previous funds received by the schools, Fauver said.
The awarded amounts are to be $1.4 million to Central Penn, $600,000 to Messiah, and $500,000 to Shippensburg — totaling $2.5 million or roughly 5% of the county’s total anticipated ARPA funding.
During a meeting in early August, Central Penn had requested $1.4 million from the county that would help free up some of the college’s other cash flow so that Central Penn could create a debt reserve for its anticipated bond issue.
That bond would be issued in partnership with a third-party nonprofit that would take control of Central Penn’s real estate, and Central Penn would use the proceeds of the real estate transaction to buy out its employee stock ownership program and convert the school into a nonprofit, giving it better access to public funding.
That deal has been called off, Central Penn officials said this week, and the fact that the county’s award amount came out to an identical figure is coincidental.
“It’s a coincidence that the number was actually the same,” Central Penn College President Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams said. At the time the college submitted its grant application to the county, the bond deal “wasn’t looking very positive,” Fedrizzi-Williams said, and the college informed the county shortly thereafter that it was no longer pursuing the arrangement.
The prospective cost of the high-yield debt largely obviated the benefit, Fedrizzi-Williams said.
“We need to hit the pause button. The ultimate goal is still to be a nonprofit, it’s just not going to happen in this form,” Fedrizzi-Williams said. “It became too much. It just didn’t make sense.”
The college expects to “regroup, try to rebuild our enrollment and improve our balance sheet over the next year or so and then look and see where we go from there,” CFO Shawn Farr said. The college had previously told the county commissioners it expected to lose $2 million on an $18 million budget amid enrollment struggles.
The $1.4 million grant will be used to invest in health sciences, specifically the creation of an operating suite at Central Penn to train surgical technicians, Fedrizzi-Williams said. Both UPMC and Penn State Health have expressed to the college a need for those professionals, she said.
Other than the higher education grants finalized Wednesday, the county has not put out a disbursement plan for the remaining ARPA funds.
Fauver and the commissioners briefly discussed last week a methodology for the grant program similar to how last year’s CARES act funding was allocated, with different chunks of money devoted to specific areas of need, such as mental health services, child care assistance, etc.
Proposals for further divisions of funding are expected to come before the commissioners in the coming weeks, county Chief Clerk Stacy Snyder said Wednesday.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.