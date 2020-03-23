County encourages state to delay primary, avoid mail-in-only election

Vendors have “already advised that they are incapable of providing the necessary supplies for Cumberland County to conduct the primary election through entirely absentee and mail-in ballots,” the commissioners wrote.

Another issue is that the number of mailed ballots is expected to increase significantly in 2020 due to recent legislation that relaxed the requirements for requesting an absentee ballot, putting a strain on county election offices even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cumberland County “anticipates experiencing staff shortages due to illness and difficulty in sourcing all necessary supplies to address the anticipated increase in mail-in and absentee ballots,” the commissioners wrote.

“The county has lost poll workers and polling places due to the impact of and uncertainty surrounding COVID-10,” commissioners wrote.

The AP reported over the weekend that the bill to push the primary back to June 2 would also likely include a provision to allow county election offices to open absentee ballots prior to the close of polls on election day, giving limited staff additional lead-time to count mailed-in ballots.