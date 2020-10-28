County defends decision to ax pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots

Abbott said he was not aware of any widespread concerns about canvassing observers, but countered that the county could have made plans to accommodate if it saw the issue coming.

“It would at least provide some reassurance to voters that there’s some sense of urgency to count their ballots,” Abbott said. “It’s clear that other counties made that a priority for a reason.”

That reason, Abbott surmised, is the increasingly aggressive rhetoric of President Donald Trump regarding the validity of mail-in ballots tallied after Election Day.

On Wednesday, right at the time the county was explaining its decision to delay ballot processing, Trump told reporters in Las Vegas that “hopefully, the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3rd to count ballots, that won't be allowed by the various courts,"

“I think it’s about time to take it literally, that he’s really saying he’s going to try to use the courts to disqualify ballots that aren’t counted on Election Day,” Abbott said, something that counties should have seen coming, given Trump’s prior statements, and made arrangements to expedite counting.