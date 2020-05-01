County courts to partially re-open Monday; state leaders urge against resuming evictions

Cumberland County’s judicial emergency has been extended through June 1, although certain elements of the emergency court restrictions have been relaxed, under a new order issued Friday by county President Judge Edward Guido.
The order, which will go into effect Monday, May 4, requires judges and court staff to maintain social distancing and use remote technology when possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but no longer specifically delineates essential court functions.
This potentially opens up the county courts to all proceedings, including evictions, which are allowed to begin May 11 in accordance with Tuesday’s state Supreme Court order and have been a hotly contested issue.
County courts will remain closed to the public under Guido’s order, with only those specifically involved in a court proceeding, or having “bona-fide business” with a court-related office, permitted to enter.
Guido’s previous orders, however, specified a limited number of court proceedings deemed essential, and asked that all other matters be postponed and continuances “liberally granted.” The new order does not include such exclusions.
Tuesday’s state Supreme Court order likewise extended the statewide judicial emergency through June 1, but also gave counties more leeway in allowing more proceedings to start back up.
It specified that the statewide moratorium on dispossession of property for non-payment would be lifted beginning May 11.
State officials, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, have urged authorities to further delay such proceedings, amid fear that large numbers of Pennsylvanians could lose their homes as they are unable to pay their rents and mortgages during the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
Fetterman told The Sentinel on Tuesday that he was “astonished” at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s order and that the other branches of government should take action to forestall evictions.
“We have to investigate what can be done, but I was just stunned. The order doesn’t’ make any sense,” Fetterman said.
On Tuesday evening, Shaprio issued an open letter, co-signed by the CEO of the Pennsylvania Apartment Association, asking landlords to delay eviction for nonpayment of rent until at least July 15 because of the expected slow pace of the economic recovery.
“Businesses will need time to reopen, unemployment compensation and federal paycheck support will take time to reach those in need, and our economy will come back slowly as regions of our commonwealth go through phased re-openings,” Shapiro wrote. “Stable housing is part of the public health and economic foundation we need as a commonwealth to fully recover.”
Data from the National Multifamily Housing Council shows that 69% of American renters made a rent payment in the week ending April 5, down from 81% in the seven days ending March 5. Rent payments caught up later in the month, according the NMHC, indicating that many renters are still able to pay, but with significant delays.
The problem is likely to be particularly acute in areas such as the Midstate, where housing costs have outpaced earnings, even for those who remain employed during the pandemic.
Between 2010 and 2017, Cumberland County lost about 42% of its rental units under $700 per month, the level considered affordable for a family with a single median-income earner, according to the latest version of the county’s Analysis to Impediments to Fair Housing report.
Over the same period, the number of renters paying more than 35% of their income in rent grew from 29.1% in 2010 to 34.7% in 2017.
