County courts to partially re-open Monday; state leaders urge against resuming evictions

It specified that the statewide moratorium on dispossession of property for non-payment would be lifted beginning May 11.

State officials, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, have urged authorities to further delay such proceedings, amid fear that large numbers of Pennsylvanians could lose their homes as they are unable to pay their rents and mortgages during the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

Fetterman told The Sentinel on Tuesday that he was “astonished” at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s order and that the other branches of government should take action to forestall evictions.

“We have to investigate what can be done, but I was just stunned. The order doesn’t’ make any sense,” Fetterman said.

On Tuesday evening, Shaprio issued an open letter, co-signed by the CEO of the Pennsylvania Apartment Association, asking landlords to delay eviction for nonpayment of rent until at least July 15 because of the expected slow pace of the economic recovery.