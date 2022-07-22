County commissioners may vote to issue letter supporting Shippensburg road project

Cumberland County commissioners could vote Monday on issuing a letter supporting a proposed $5.25 million project to build a two-lane bypass linking Baltimore Road to Fayette Street in Shippensburg Borough.

Shippensburg is seeking a $2 million multimodal transportation grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Borough Manager Kevin Plasterer said.

The county letter would support the application for the state grant. Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. in the second-floor hearing room in the new courthouse.

Shippensburg was among the municipalities that applied for a county pandemic recovery grant of up to $2 million, Plasterer said. The commissioners may be only weeks away from deciding how to divvy up $46.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the county.

If Shippensburg secures both the state and county grants, it would have the bulk of the money it needs to build a 4,800-foot road across municipal-owned land on the south side of the borough, Plasterer said.

“We would like to try to pull this project off,” he said. “We’re hoping to get some other funding. I’m looking at two to three other avenues.” Plasterer would not elaborate, saying he has yet to contact prospects to offset the $1.25 million balance on the cost estimate.

If either grant falls through, the borough would be unable to construct the road, Plasterer said. “It just won’t happen.”

During a county meeting Thursday, he briefed commissioners on the need for a support letter to back-up the state grant application.

“Cumberland County on that side of town has really grown,” Plasterer said, referring to recent development trends on the east end of the borough. The potential exists for 350 new homes coming in off Baltimore Road, he said.

“It’s just making downtown Shippensburg a traffic jam,” Plasterer said. “Any kind of an I-81 closure makes it worse. Shippensburg Township, Southampton-Cumberland (county) and Southampton-Franklin (county), all would benefit from this new road.”

The project qualifies as multimodal because it would connect downtown Shippensburg to the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail, which ends at Shippensburg University, said William Kick, an assistant vice president with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., the borough engineer. “The borough recently received a grant to extend that trail and connect it with this area.”

Kick said the road would open up almost 100 acres of borough-owned property that could be developed into a park with a community center. “It would also draw attention to an historic landmark in the borough,” Kick said, referring to the area around the Dykeman Hatch House.

The topic of off-and-on discussion for 20 years, the road project is being helped along by the recent infusion of federal relief and recovery money and by greater cooperation between Shippensburg Borough and the surrounding townships, Plasterer said. “Before, it was the borough itself pursuing this road. It was too much of an undertaking for the borough to take on.

“If we get the ARPA funds, we will have until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend the money,” Plasterer said. “I believe we can meet that deadline.”