Cumberland County commissioners issued a letter Thursday in support of New Cumberland Borough seeking a $1.125 million state grant to fund streetscape safety improvements.

The borough plans to apply for a multimodal transportation fund grant administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The grant would be used to follow-through on recommended upgrades identified in a downtown master plan the borough council adopted this spring, said Valerie Copenhaver, director of community and economic development for New Cumberland.

The borough plans to commit about $480,000 in matching funds in support of its application, Copenhaver said. Posted on the borough website, the master plan identifies Bridge and Front streets as priorities for such improvements as bicycle facilities, street trees, wayfinding signage, banners, crosswalks, planter pots and site furnishings.

In other action, the commissioners:

• Authorized the planning department to seek a $7,250 mini-grant from the South Mountain Partnership. The grant would pay half the costs to improve signage and update a trail brochure in connection with the Mount Holly Marsh Preserve, Senior Planning Manager Stephanie Williams said. The other half of the costs would be paid with money drawn from the Marcellus Legacy Fund created by Act 13 of 2012, she said. It provides for the distribution of funds raised through unconventional gas well impact fees.

• Accepted a $21,489 grant from the Radiation Emergency Response Fund administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. This grant supports the development and maintenance of comprehensive emergency plans tied to the operation of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, said Claudia Garner, finance and administrative manager of the county Department of Public Safety. “While it [the plant] has been decommissioned, there is still funding available to support any activities that we might be encountered with because of that operation.”

• Awarded a $215,181 contract to KC McGinnis Services of Greencastle, Franklin County, for a grazing project funded by a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. McGinnis will install about 23,000 linear feet of woven wire fence on three area farms to support rotational grazing and best management practices, said Elizabeth Grant, planning specialist with the county planning department.