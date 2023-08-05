Cumberland County commissioners Thursday allocated $290,000 for roofing projects at two county buildings in Carlisle.

The domestic relations office at 13 N. Hanover St. has a ballasted rubber roof that is close to the end of its useful lifespan, Director of Facilities Management Brent Durham said. “We’re beginning to see some water ponding and flashing coming loose.”

These are signs that leaks could develop and damage the structure underneath, Durham said. The second building is the Old County Jail on the northwest corner of East High and North Bedford streets.

“There are quite a few different sections of roofing at this building,” he said. “The sections range in age from just a few years to 35 years old. We’ll be replacing the oldest of the rubber roof sections.”

Commissioners voted Thursday to draw $212,000 from the $25 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds they had set aside last November for facility upgrades and to offset county revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining $78,000 will come out of the general fund, Durham said.

In other action Thursday, the commissioners authorized staff to apply for $931,154 in state funds under the Election Integrity Grant Program. The money will offset administrative costs associated with the November 2023 general election and the May 2024 primary election, said Bethany Salzarulo, director of elections and voter registration.

Last year, the commissioners allocated money for 15 new voting machines and two scanners used to process absentee ballots. Though the voting machines were acquired, the county had to delay the purchase of the scanners until after the state could approve and certify an upgraded software package, Salzarulo said. As a result, the cost of the scanners increased by $30,000, she said.

Commissioners passed a motion Thursday adjusting the allocation for this election equipment to a new total of $497,595.

In other action, commissioners:

Approved a letter supporting a project by Upward Broadband LLC to bring internet service from Franklin County to 870 unserved locations in Shippensburg Borough and the townships of Hopewell, Shippensburg and Southampton, Director of Business Development Rob Troxell said. Based in Paradise, Lancaster County, Upward Broadband plans to submit the letter to the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.

Awarded a $25,000 county planning grant for West Pennsboro Township to update its zoning ordinance. The last update was in 2011, County Director of Planning Kirk Stoner said. “A lot of changes have happened in the township since then. This grant will be matched with $30,000 in township funding.”

Awarded a $20,000 county planning grant to Mechanicsburg so the borough could update its 2006 comprehensive plan, Stoner said. “The borough will match this grant with $20,000 in cash.”

Approved a capital project request for $31,980 to replace eight work stations for prothonotary’s office staff members with new furniture. “We’re also looking to update the passport processing station with two tables and four chairs,” said Juliana Richmond, first deputy prothonotary. There will be three new stools for the public to use at the public computer terminals.