Cumberland County commissioners Wednesday approved an easement agreement to allow UGI Energy Services to build a road through county land to access a liquefied natural gas storage facility planned for Middlesex Township.

The commissioners made the execution of the agreement contingent upon township supervisors giving final approval to the land development plan for the facility.

The township has already granted preliminary plan approval, said Kirk Stoner, county director of planning. The county has been working with UGI over the past several months to negotiate the agreement, he said.

“We’ve had a good process to get to the point where we are at,” Stoner said, adding that the agreement includes language on the design and construction of the road. Stoner had briefed the commissioners on the road back in February.

At that time, Stoner said the easement would allow for the construction of a two-lane paved road that would intersect with the east side of Army Heritage Drive along a wooded stretch just south of the Interstate 81 overpass in the vicinity of the Cumberland County Emergency Services Training Academy.

From Army Heritage Drive, the road would run along the edge of the county-owned parcel near where the property line parallels I-81, Stoner said. The road would extend water, electricity and other utilities into the county-owned parcel to further optimize its development potential, he said.

“The agreement has been shared with our solicitor,” Stoner said Wednesday. “I’ve looked at it. We had the county engineer HRG look at this. We want to make sure the final plan does progress through Middlesex Township.”

UGI wants to build a 125-foot-tall tank that could store up to three million gallons of liquefied natural gas on 46 acres south of I-81 and east of Army Heritage Drive. Liquefied natural gas is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state at about minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit for shipping and storage, according to a U.S. Department of Energy website.

Aside from a storage tank, the development plan calls for the construction of a processing building where the gas could be piped through the existing distribution network. UGI plans to use the gas stored in Middlesex Township to maintain an adequate supply during periods of high demand such as a winter cold snap.

The facility will also include processing equipment, fencing and a gravel access area. The proposed project site is on land owned by GFCG about one-tenth of a mile east of I-81 and four-tenths of a mile northeast of Army Heritage Drive.