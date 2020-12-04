County budget sees a few big cash flow changes, but holds the line on most items

Cumberland County commissioners passed what is in most ways a status-quo 2021 budget this week, although in some cases the numbers may look different due to some of 2020’s exceptional revenues and expenditures.
The county’s property tax rate will not change, although revenues are anticipated to rise about 1.5% due to new construction and property improvements, with a total intake of $59.8 million in property taxes constituting the lion’s share of the $84.6 million in revenue for the county’s General Fund, which is its core operating account.
However, General Fund expenses are budgeted at $96.5 million, requiring a transfer from the county’s reserves of $11.9 million. But this math includes some contingencies that are typically rectified throughout the year, with the county’s finance department projecting that the actual operating deficit, and subsequent draw-down on reserves, will come out to $4.5 million for 2021.
Still, the county does have a structural imbalance in its budget, which will slowly erode the county’s positive balance in the General Fund over a period of years.
While past budgets have generally shown a small increase in revenues, and a slightly greater increase in expenses, this year’s imbalance is actually a negative, with expenses decreasing less than revenues have dropped.
This is due to a number of extraordinary cash flows that have happened in 2020. Capital costs in the General Fund are plunging about $5.1 million because 2020 saw the county replace its voting machines and accounting software, which will not happen next year.
That likewise cuts revenues. Grant income drops by $2.3 million in the 2021 budget, reflecting that the county won’t be getting the cash assistance the state provided for voting machine replacement.
Other fixed cost increases, however, temper the drop in expenses for 2021 relative to 2020. Salary and benefits will go up $1.2 million, or 2.7%, and general operating overhead $1.5 million, or 5.2%, due to software cost hikes.
The General Fund is also impacted by other accounts the county runs for operations that are largely self-sustaining or dependent on state revenue streams, such as the county’s human services, which are run on a separate fiscal year budget.
Notably, the 2021 budget includes a transfer of $2.6 million from the General Fund to the account of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned nursing home that is projected to exhaust it’s cash reserves in the coming year, requiring a General Fund subsidy. That is the reason the county commissioners are investigating selling the facility.
If the 2021 budget is expanded to include all county-involved operations for the year, the budget rises to $240.9 million in revenue and $255.5 million in expenses, which constitute a 26.1% and 24.8%t decrease, respectively, from 2020. This imbalance is reflected in the draw from the General Fund balance as well as from the reserve balances of other accounts.
These decreases are due to a number of large operations going off the books. The Cumberland-Perry health choices accounts are dropping $55.4 million in revenues and expenses because the state is now paying Medicaid dollars directly to the Capital Area Behavioral Health Collaborative, which administers the counties’ behavioral health medical assistance programs, instead of running the money through Cumberland County’s account.
Likewise, the county set up an account outside the General Fund for its County Relief Block Grant — the $22.9 million appropriated to the county by the state out of Pennsylvania’s share of federal CARES Act dollars.
The grant revenue in, and payments out under the county’s small business and social services relief program, will be zeroed out for 2021, although this would need to be amended if the federal government passes another pandemic stimulus bill that includes local government funding.
