County approves agreements for Claremont sale; Allaire to begin management consulting immediately

County officials have said that price is not the primary motivator, but rather finding an owner with the capacity to make Claremont sustainable and maintain its quality of care. The sale agreement also contains a clause that would allow the county to buy Claremont back if Allaire tries to offload the facility in the future, DiFilippo said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, county Solicitor Keith Brenneman walked the commissioners through several actions, the first of which was to approve a fair market value of Claremont at just shy of $21 million, based on the highest of two appraisals done on the facility, as required by state law.

Foschi questioned the wisdom of making such a move before the county has actually subdivided Claremont from the rest of the county-owned land along Claremont Road and Army Heritage Drive in Middlesex Township. As The Sentinel reported earlier this week, the township asked to county to submit additional materials next month after its subdivision plan was found to be lacking.

“I don’t know how, as a reasonable person on a piece of property that is not subdivided, I could possibly vote to set its fair market value today,” Foschi said.

