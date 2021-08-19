Corvette parade returns to downtown Carlisle Aug. 28

After a one-year hiatus, the Carlisle Corvette Parade returns to Carlisle Aug. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a large number of vehicles expected to line the streets in the downtown area.

“We are expecting close to 500 Corvettes in the Chip Miller Memorial Corvette Parade," said Glenn White, Director of the Downtown Carlisle Association. "It is great to see so many people discovering and enjoying downtown Carlisle."

The parade did not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the downtown area will be closed the day of the event. The main street closure will be East and West High Street, from West to Bedford Streets; and North and South Hanover Streets, from North to South Street. Also, East and West Pomfret, East and West Louther from Bedford to Pitt Street will be closed, the DCA said in a news release.

Those streets, along with alleys feeding into those streets will close at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 28 and remain closed until 10 p.m. There will be no parking on the closed streets from 5–10 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}