Corvette parade returns to downtown Carlisle Aug. 28

After a one-year hiatus, the Carlisle Corvette Parade returns to Carlisle Aug. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a large number of vehicles expected to line the streets in the downtown area.
“We are expecting close to 500 Corvettes in the Chip Miller Memorial Corvette Parade," said Glenn White, Director of the Downtown Carlisle Association. "It is great to see so many people discovering and enjoying downtown Carlisle."
The parade did not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the downtown area will be closed the day of the event. The main street closure will be East and West High Street, from West to Bedford Streets; and North and South Hanover Streets, from North to South Street. Also, East and West Pomfret, East and West Louther from Bedford to Pitt Street will be closed, the DCA said in a news release.
Those streets, along with alleys feeding into those streets will close at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 28 and remain closed until 10 p.m. There will be no parking on the closed streets from 5–10 p.m.
Volunteers are still needed to sign people up at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Aug. 26-29 and to direct cars where to park on Aug. 28 downtown. Both positions come with a free T-shirt and invite to the Saturday night pizza party. Sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090d4dada82fa0fd0-corvette1
M&T Bank is the sponsor of the Chip Miller Memorial Corvette Parade this year. The DCA said it spends close to eight months each year on the operations, staffing, street closures, volunteer recruitment, design, advertising, and other operational functions that go into the parade.
Carlisle Events is also an active partner in the production of the event, allowing the DCA a space to register participants, collecting pre-registrations, and lining up all of the cars in the fairgrounds to have them parade into town.
After the cars leave the fairgrounds, the DCA has about 60 volunteers in town to carefully direct them into the appropriate parking spaces.
"Close enough to fit everyone, but enough space between that people can get out,” White said. "The last few years have been a challenge with so many cars.”