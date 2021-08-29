Corvette parade cruises back to downtown Carlisle

The new car, Prusinski said, was a reward to himself after a health scare caused him to abruptly quit smoking.

“Instead of buying a pack of cigarettes, I bought a car,” he said.

Will Conger of Long Island, New York, said he bought his 1981 Corvette in July and spent the last month doing restoration work in preparation for the show.

“I want bragging rights. I don’t want to write someone else a check,” Conger said. “I enjoyed it very much. I just enjoy working on these cars.”

Conger also observed that some of the energy in car shows this year is coming from folks who have spent the last 18 months of the pandemic with few available activities other than cars.

“During COVID, how many people were in their shops because they had nothing else to do?” Conger said, noting that the price of restorable project cars has increased rapidly during the pandemic. “In the years to come, I think there’s going to be a lot of new activity.”