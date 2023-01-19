Coroner's office IDs man who died in two-vehicle crash in northern York County Monday

The York County Coroner's Office released the identity Wednesday of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in northern York County.

Larry Cook, 69, of Wahsintgon Township died in the crash that happened around 9:54 p.m. Monday in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township, 10 miles south of Dillsburg. The coroner's office in a news release said Cook died from blunt force in juries and ruled the death accidental.

Police said Cook drove his vehicle across an intersection in front of a second vehicle traveling south on Baltimore Pike (Route 194) when it was struck on the driver's side, overturned and rolled off the roadway after being hit.

Pennsylvania State Police said the driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital for evaluation.