Coroner releases ID of Mechanicsburg man who died in York County crash Monday

A Mechanicsburg man died in a crash in Dover Township, York County, on Monday, the Northern York County Regional Police Department said.

The York County Coroner’s office identified the man as Justin Turrentine, 33, of the 400 block of West Main Street in Mechanicsburg, in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Turrentine was driving south on Harmony Grove Road when his 2016 Ford F-450 crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Freightliner dump truck about 12:21 p.m.

Turrentine was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries by a York County deputy coroner, police said.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 23-year-old man from Dover, and a passenger in the pickup truck, a 27-year-old man from Biglerville, were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

