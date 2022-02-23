Coroner called to scene of house fire in Southampton Township

The Cumberland County coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning in Southampton Township.

WGAL reported that Cumberland County Deputy PIO Jonathan Kibe confirmed that the coroner was on scene and that the fire started in the basement of the home.

State Police Public Information Officer Megan Ammerman tweeted that house fire is in the 100 block of Neil Road near Cleversburg, southeast of Shippensburg Borough. State police fire marshals are on scene and investigating the fire, which broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Kibe told abc27 that when firefighters arrived the whole house was on fire.

“They did attempt to go make an interior attack but were pushed out by the fire conditions and fought the remainder of the fire from the exterior,” Kibe said.

