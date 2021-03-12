Coronavirus - 1 Year Later: Future after pandemic dependent on vaccines, herd immunity

So far, the vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania has been marred by supply shortages, too quickly increasing eligibility and a lack of a system that would help seniors and those without internet access get an appointment. Despite the choppy rollout, Dr. Bret Delone said even having a vaccine — much less three kinds — is a medical achievement in itself.

“To have tens of millions of doses of vaccine in less than a year is beyond astonishing,” said Delone, vice president for medical affairs at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

With some aggravation remaining among those who want the vaccine but can’t get an appointment, as well as a group of people unwilling to get the vaccine at all, Delone hopes the community and the country will band together to get to herd immunity.

“The vaccines are astonishingly effective and safe,” he said. “They should be embraced by everyone. You should jump at the opportunity to get it. I’ve had the vaccine, and I had no trepidation about receiving it.”

Delone was also hopeful about a herd immunity being possible by the summer.

One factor in that immunity, however, is how quickly the number of variant cases grow and how well the vaccines will protect against them.