Coronavirus - 1 Year Later: Future after pandemic dependent on vaccines, herd immunity

Dr. John Goldman prefaces any talks about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic with the saying “I left my crystal ball at home.” Still, he and others see a light at the end of the more than yearlong tunnel.
That is, of course, if vaccine efforts and mitigation protocols are successful in the coming months.
“We’re nearing the end, but we have to be more, not less careful,” said Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC Pinnacle.
Coming out of the pandemic mask-free sooner rather than later will be dependent on immunity to the novel coronavirus. So far, Goldman is encouraged by the recent fall of cases in Pennsylvania and what that could potentially mean.
“I’m not totally sure why we’re seeing this (decline),” he said. This could mean some people have immunity from the vaccine or from having had the disease earlier, he said.
“I expect more people to get the vaccine and have natural immunity. I’m hoping cases will continue to decline. Once we get cases down to a number much smaller, we could be that much closer to normal.”
Goldman believes this would require at least two-thirds to three-fourths of people being immune from the disease, either through the vaccine or natural immunity from having survived COVID-19. He hopes this could happen by midsummer.
So far, the vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania has been marred by supply shortages, too quickly increasing eligibility and a lack of a system that would help seniors and those without internet access get an appointment. Despite the choppy rollout, Dr. Bret Delone said even having a vaccine — much less three kinds — is a medical achievement in itself.
“To have tens of millions of doses of vaccine in less than a year is beyond astonishing,” said Delone, vice president for medical affairs at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
With some aggravation remaining among those who want the vaccine but can’t get an appointment, as well as a group of people unwilling to get the vaccine at all, Delone hopes the community and the country will band together to get to herd immunity.
“The vaccines are astonishingly effective and safe,” he said. “They should be embraced by everyone. You should jump at the opportunity to get it. I’ve had the vaccine, and I had no trepidation about receiving it.”
Delone was also hopeful about a herd immunity being possible by the summer.
One factor in that immunity, however, is how quickly the number of variant cases grow and how well the vaccines will protect against them.
“I think that we’re likely to see with variants that the vaccines are less effective, but I don’t think they will be ineffective,” Goldman said. “We’re still learning a lot about the virus.”
There’s also a question of what comes next for the virus. The prevailing theory is that COVID-19 will not disappear, but it will lose strength against people who have developed some type of immunity against it, much like how the H1N1 swine flu became less severe the year following its initial outbreak.
And similarly to that viral strain that is often included in annual flu shots, Goldman said COVID-19 protection may require another vaccine shot.
“I suspect it will be something more like the flu that would require a regular booster,” he said.
