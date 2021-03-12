Coronavirus - 1 Year Later: Delay in COVID cases in US, light-speed medical knowledge helped Midstate hospitals treat patients

“The first six months, we were able to segregate all of our COVID cases,” he said, adding that they were able to prevent transmission of the disease between patients, even in the early stages. “It helped keep hospital patients and staff safe.”

Testing

Despite the best efforts of hospitals, they faced obstacles in the early months when it came to identifying and treating the disease. In addition to a limited supply of N95 masks that wasn’t enough to handle a pandemic, testing was difficult to obtain. Testing kits were initially delayed at the federal level, and later the chemicals used in the kits were in short supply.

Delone said Holy Spirit was one of the few locations that offered testing. The hospital, then owned by Geisinger, set up a tent to test people with COVID-19 symptoms who were referred by a physician for testing. Being one of the few locations in Cumberland County, Delone said Holy Spirit saw many of the early patients.

“We did about half of the testing in Cumberland County. At one point, we were doing the majority of the testing,” he said. “We were providing a service to everyone we could, as well as we could.”