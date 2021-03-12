Coronavirus - 1 Year Later: Delay in COVID cases in US, light-speed medical knowledge helped Midstate hospitals treat patients

If there’s one thing area health officials credit with helping ease the toll COVID-19 had on the country, it’s that the United States was not the first country to see cases of the virus.
After circulating in China at the end of 2019, the next cases were seen in Europe before officially being recorded in the United States in early 2020.
“I think it was a tremendous help because we got to learn what to expect,” said Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC Pinnacle. “There’s a difference between being able to see what’s coming and getting sucker-punched. They had no idea what they were dealing with.”
Goldman and Dr. Bret Delone, vice president for medical affairs at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, said they were able to prepare early because of what they saw at hospitals abroad.
“In other parts of the world, a lot of people had very high death rates, hospitals were being overwhelmed,” Goldman said. “We knew we had to prepare.”
For Goldman and UPMC Pinnacle, that meant straddling the line of preparation and panic when the health system received its first case in March 2020.
For Delone, who served as chief medical officer at Holy Spirit at the time of the first case, the first matter of business was separating patients since there were still a lot of unknowns in early 2020.
“The first six months, we were able to segregate all of our COVID cases,” he said, adding that they were able to prevent transmission of the disease between patients, even in the early stages. “It helped keep hospital patients and staff safe.”
Testing
Despite the best efforts of hospitals, they faced obstacles in the early months when it came to identifying and treating the disease. In addition to a limited supply of N95 masks that wasn’t enough to handle a pandemic, testing was difficult to obtain. Testing kits were initially delayed at the federal level, and later the chemicals used in the kits were in short supply.
Delone said Holy Spirit was one of the few locations that offered testing. The hospital, then owned by Geisinger, set up a tent to test people with COVID-19 symptoms who were referred by a physician for testing. Being one of the few locations in Cumberland County, Delone said Holy Spirit saw many of the early patients.
“We did about half of the testing in Cumberland County. At one point, we were doing the majority of the testing,” he said. “We were providing a service to everyone we could, as well as we could.”
In the beginning, Delone said results wouldn’t come back until about five days after the test, which was still quicker than than what commercial laboratories delivered during the spring and fall peaks of COVID-19 cases across the country. Holy Spirit didn’t see the weeklong delays because it mostly used Geisinger’s lab at Danville and later Penn State Health’s lab in Hershey when the health system took over operations.
Delone said that helped them provide quicker answers for patients who had been admitted to the hospital for more severe symptoms.
Holy Spirit has relied on PCR testing throughout the pandemic. PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, is a laboratory test that was proven to be more reliable for COVID-19. It wasn’t until this past February that Holy Spirit began rolling out rapid antigen tests for patients with symptoms, though PCR tests remain the standard for accuracy.
Patient First in Hampden Township uses both types of testing for patients, depending on when they were symptomatic.
According to Dr. Danette J. Joseph, medical director at Patient First, the rapid antigen test is used for patients who developed symptoms in the last five days, while the PCR test is used for patients who had symptoms more than five days before the test or who met other eligibility requirements, which at the time included being a health care personnel or who needed a test for travel or occupation reasons.
“Rapid antigen testing was added for symptomatic patients as it became more available,” she said. “There has been a high demand for testing throughout the pandemic, but that seems to have waned since the holidays.”
The state Department of Health reported that since the first case in Pennsylvania on March 6, 2020, testing capacity increased dramatically at its own state laboratory in Exton. The lab went from conducting up to four diagnostic tests per day in February 2020 to about 1,200 tests per day in July and more than 155,000 specimens in total as of this January.
“The most impactful decisions this year that the department took to increase testing opportunities included increasing our state lab’s capacity, contracting with Eurofins for overflow lab capacity, our contract with CVS to assist with long-term care facility testing, our partnership with the Latino Connection, our partnership with Walmart and Quest, and our contract with AMI to stand up community-based testing sites,” said Maggi Barton, deputy press secretary for the Department of Health.
“Through this advanced testing strategy, we set a goal of testing at least 2% of the population each month and surpassed that goal each time,” she said. “In fact, we are now at approximately 40% of the state’s population being tested. We continue to increase in our rapid point of care tests, antigen tests, as they produce results so quickly compared to the typical PCR test to increase testing opportunities across the state. We have expanded testing to include asymptomatic residents to reduce community transmission.”
Treatment
Just as testing started at the bottom of the information chain with the new disease, few details existed when it came to treating COVID-19.
“Early treatment was just supportive care,” Delone said.
Goldman said there was a lot of uncertainty about what to use, and not everything that was thought to be effective panned out to actually help patients.
Hospitals would later learn and rely on steroids, the antiviral drug Remdesivir and high-flow oxygen over the use of ventilators when possible. The rise in new treatments and options was the reason the fall and winter peak of COVID-19 didn’t result in nearly as many deaths seen during the smaller spring peak in Pennsylvania.
“We learned a tremendous amount,” Goldman said. “We were just much better at taking care of patients. There are much better chances now (at surviving) than in the spring.”
With the introduction of new drugs, Delone said Holy Spirit displayed improvements in patient care.
“We were able to identify patients at risk for getting worse,” he said. “There was less ventilator use than in the beginning, the length of hospital stays decreased, and the mortality rate dramatically decreased.”
Despite the death toll and the hospitalizations, Delone called the rise of medical knowledge “astonishing” for what had been a completely unknown disease.
“I call it the Manhattan Project and Apollo Project for medicine. It really was that fast,” he said. “Hundreds of drugs were being studied in April. Thousands and thousands of drugs were being studied by the summer.
“The only thing I can really compare it to was AIDS, which was a pandemic,” he said. “It required international effort. It’s the only thing I can compare it to. But the international effort here in getting information to others eclipses that. We’ll have better care for patients in the future, there’s no question in my mind that it will happen quickly.”
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason