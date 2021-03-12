It wouldn’t be surprising if businesses had a sense of foreboding after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in Pennsylvania on March 6.

As cases mounted across the state last year, restrictions were first recommended and then enforced. Schools closed, sports got canceled and travel was discouraged.

The hammer dropped on March 16, 2020.

That’s the day Gov. Tom Wolf ordered nonessential businesses to close due to the pandemic in a shutdown order that extended across Pennsylvania. Restaurants shifted on short notice to a takeout only service, and retail businesses shut their doors.

It’s been a roller coaster ever since during the year-long pandemic, with the state allowing businesses to reopen, only to close them again while revising guidelines on how a business could protect employees and customers from the virus.

Businesses in downtown Carlisle took varied approaches to the pandemic, and now say they are experiencing the early signs of a possible end to the pandemic with some degree of skepticism.

To open or not?

“We have seen a spectrum of ways to stay open, from online and phone sales to expansion of product lines to shrinking of product lines, hours or staffing. But these businesses are our entrepreneur’s dreams, and Carlisle merchants do not give up easily,” said Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association.

The reality of the pandemic, though, meant that some businesses remained closed longer than others. Some, like Wardecker’s Menswear, lost significant business as events like proms were canceled, prompting owner Fred Wardecker to retire.

Tara Stasi’s restaurant, the Sunrise Cafe on North Hanover Street, had only been open a few months in March 2020. She said she was just gaining traction, building up a reputation along with a cast of regular customers when the shutdown order came.

Stasi said there were times when she didn’t know what would happen to the cafe.

“It was very touch and go, end of March, April, May, and then it started to pick back up in June,” she said.

Cumberland County received the green light from the Wolf Administration to reopen in June. Like other restaurant owners, Stasi could add limited indoor dining in addition to the takeout orders that became routine since March.

Over the summer, business started picking up and Stasi was hopeful that a holiday season, even with limitations, could help her make up some ground. In mid-December, though, Wolf announced a new set of orders that closed restaurants until after the new year.

“It was just such a cruel joke,” Stasi said.

Square Bean, a coffeehouse located on High Street, decided to close completely when the shutdown order came in March and didn’t reopen until the end of September.

Alyssa Hoover, one of the owners of Square Bean, said they decided to put safety first, making sure that when the employees returned they would come back to a safe environment for them and their customers.

Plus, Hoover said, interaction with customers is vital to the way Square Bean operates. It was clear that interaction would be extremely limited under a takeout-only model.

“We could see someone for five seconds. That’s not how we do business. We know our customers by name. We know what they order,” she said. “We did not want to reopen as a ‘lesser-than’ version of what we are.”

It took time for them to figure out how to maintain the Square Bean experience while keeping in place the measures that were required for safety.

“We’ve come back with as much of that as we feel like we are able to. So those extra couple of months were largely spent figuring out how to do that and how to do that safely,” Hoover said.

When Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy closed a year ago, owner Stephanie Patterson Gilbert didn’t think she would still be working out the logistics of reopening a year later.

The shop, located at the corner of West High and South Pitt streets, closed before the orders came down from the governor after seeing an immediate rise in business after the schools closed.

“People were out. They were about. It was a vacation,” she said. “It was unnerving because we were seeing more people than we typically would have seen for that time of year.”

Having family at home at high risk for a more severe case of the disease, Gilbert decided to close for a while to see what happened.

There were times over the past year when Gilbert said she came close to reopening — when the green phase started in June, around the time school started in the fall, during the Christmas season. The concern over family members won out every time, especially when the number of COVID cases started to skyrocket in mid-November.

“We were just biding our time, trying to wait it out, thinking it would get better,” Gilbert said.

It didn’t.

Financial fallout

No matter what path a business chose to follow through the pandemic there was a price to pay.

Gilbert said her business in 2020 is down 74% from its 2019 levels.

The store, like others downtown, raced to put their inventories online when the first round of shutdowns came along. When the shutdown was over, it started doing deliveries and has been doing so ever since thanks to a loyal customer base.

“It may not be a ton of money, but when you’re just trying to pay that electric bill or pay the window cleaning or whatever it is, every single penny counts. Every one,” she said.

Georgie Lou’s was among the businesses that received funding from the federal Payroll Protection Program, but that program had limits and requirements as to how the money could be spent.

Grant programs were also available, but they took some time to process, Gilbert said. State programs opened in July with money arriving in August. Applications for county funding were available in August with funding following eight weeks later. Carlisle borough’s grant program applications were available in mid-September and businesses got their money in mid-November.

“It took forever to get aid into people’s hands. In the meantime, you have no money,” Gilbert said.

Some of those programs, however, weren’t available to newer businesses like the Sunrise Cafe, which had only been in business about six months when they were initiated.

“I was passed over for most of them outside of the payroll protection because I wasn’t in business for a year. That was one of the big stipulations for a number of them,” Stasi said.

Usually, when a business hits a slow spell, the losses can be made up another way. With COVID, there’s no other way to make it up, Stasi said.

Stasi points to her menu and changes she made, including adding delivery, to helping her through the pandemic.

“My food isn’t expensive. I don’t have meat and seafood and things like that — a lot of homemade stuff,” she said. “I think that’s what kept me in business.”

The financial effect of the closure was part of the conversation at Square Bean. It had to be. The bills don’t stop. In the end, the finances were not the most important consideration for the owners.

“There will be financial ramifications. There will be for everybody. We’re no different,” Hoover said.

When COVID started to crop up in Pennsylvania, Ashley Byerts, artistic director at Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center, realized that theaters would probably be one of the first businesses to close and one of the last to reopen because of its reliance on human contact.

Salim Makhlouf, who had been installed as the president of the theater’s board of directors in January 2020, said the board braced for what they expected to be a big financial hit, taking measures that people would have done at home like lowering the thermostat temperature and watching electricity usage.

“Financially, the theater has taken a big hit,” Makhlouf said.

While online radio plays and other events have been able to keep the theater involved in the community and offered activities for people stuck at home, those events don’t bring in the money that live shows and movies do.

“All that income has been lost so it’s very difficult financially to make up, honestly,” he said.

Makhlouf said the theater tried opening up for films in the summer. The theater underwent a thorough cleaning, Plexiglass was added and rows were blocked off to allow for social distancing.

“But, I think people just weren’t really ready and comfortable to come into a space like ours,” Makhlouf said.

Into the future

If there’s one thing business owners want for 2021, it’s for the roller coaster to stop its crazy ride.

“Everyone’s just hoping for some level of consistency this year,” Stasi said.

Hoover said it’s hard to predict what the next few months will bring. The past year has shown business owners that things can change on a dime. Restrictions could be completely removed or they could become more strict.

“It’s hard to know what is going to trickle down from authority in terms of what we’re allowed to do and what we’re not allowed to do,” she said.

For now, she and other business owners are taking each day as it comes.

“It doesn’t make sense right now to make plans. I think what you’ll see from us is a pretty proportioned response to what we see happening in the community and in terms of orders that come down from authority,” Hoover said.

Though there is some degree of optimism, evidenced by the rescheduling of shows and pending announcements about upcoming events, Byerts is realistic about what might have to happen to keep patrons and performers safe.

“If we get to the fall and we’re only at 15% capacity, it’s obviously going to shift some shows again,” she said.

For a theater the size of the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center, the maximum number of patrons permitted under the 15% guidelines would be 150, which is not enough to cover the costs for concerts or live shows.

“We can still have some smaller events. We can even still have some films which will hopefully be announced coming up in the late spring and early summer,” Byerts said.

There are also challenges that come with the transition from pre-COVID to whatever form of normal comes within the next few months.

Tickets for postponed shows that are now being rescheduled were sold without social distancing in mind. Byerts and the staff at the theater have to figure out how to honor those tickets while maintaining the social distancing required in the wake of the pandemic.

“If you’re holding a ticket, bear with us if you can. Keep that ticket. We’ll make sure your seat’s ready for you when the concerts come in,” Byerts said.

In the coming months, it will still be vital for shoppers to support downtown businesses.

“While downtown on the surface has been resilient, there are many family-owned businesses who would not of made it without COVID-19 grants, loans, and community efforts to Buy Local. But those people have also spent into their savings and there are still many on the edge of closing. We still need to do what we can to support small businesses,” White said.

“We are going to lose businesses. We haven’t seen a ton yet, but I keep saying you’re not going to see it yet. You’re not going to see the real impact of this, I think, until maybe six months down the road,” Gilbert said.

Businesses won’t only have to rebound, they will have to come back stronger than they were before the pandemic, Gilbert said.

“The reality is that if people want businesses to survive, they’re going to help us survive,” Hoover said.

Business owners and leaders are determined to do what they can to stay open.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Byerts said. “I think that’s the most exciting thing is to get back and to connect with our audiences and hopefully show them the value of our last 80 years.”

“As of right now, I’m still here and I’m going to be here for as long as I’m able to be blessed being here,” Stasi said.

