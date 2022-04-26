Cool temperatures mark rest of work week for Midstate; freeze watch in effect Thursday morning

Trees and flowers may be in blooms, but temperatures will be on the low side the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to be in the 40s on Wednesday and low 50s on Thursday, with the next three nights dropping to near freezing and potentially posing frost issues for those with plants outdoors.

A freeze watch is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday for Cumberland County, with temperatures expected to drop near 32 degrees.

According to ABC27, the cooler air comes from behind a front that brought in passing showers Tuesday, and windy conditions will only add to the chill Wednesday. The weather service said temperatures will rise back up to the 60s during the day on Friday and are expected to stay near that through Monday.

While temperatures will be on the chilly side, the weather service does not expect any precipitation until Sunday or Monday, and the chance of showers is still low for both of those days.

