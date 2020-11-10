Contractor to work on emergency concrete repairs on Route 581 east

PennDOT said a contractor is scheduled to make emergency concrete repairs this weekend on Route 581 east.

Repairs will be made at three locations from the Carlisle Pike interchange in Hampden Township to just east of the Route 15 interchange in Camp Hill.

Work will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and will be completed no later than 6 a.m. Monday. A lane restriction will be in place within the work limits of Route 581 east while the work is being performed.

During this time, the ramp from Route 641 to Route 581 east will be closed due to the close proximity of one of the work areas. A detour will be in place using Route 641 east to Route 15 south to Route 581.

Hempt Brothers Inc., is the contractor on the $279,660 project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0