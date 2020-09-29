 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction to result in lane restrictions on I-81 south in Silver Spring Township

Construction to result in lane restrictions on I-81 south in Silver Spring Township

{{featured_button_text}}
PennDOT logo

Construction involving concrete slab repairs will cause lane restrictions on Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

PennDOT said a department maintenance crew will perform repairs on I-81 where it spans the Conodoguinet Creek just south of the Mechanicsburg/Route 114 exit in Silver Spring Township.

The work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The operation will require lane restrictions in the southbound lane at the work site.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News