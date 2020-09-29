Construction to result in lane restrictions on I-81 south in Silver Spring Township

Construction involving concrete slab repairs will cause lane restrictions on Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
PennDOT said a department maintenance crew will perform repairs on I-81 where it spans the Conodoguinet Creek just south of the Mechanicsburg/Route 114 exit in Silver Spring Township.
The work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The operation will require lane restrictions in the southbound lane at the work site.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.