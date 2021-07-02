 Skip to main content
Construction on Newville Road delayed to July 15 in Southampton Township
Newville Road closure

Newville Road will be closed at Route 11 in Southampton Township for intersection construction.

 provided by PennDOT

Construction on Newville Road (Route 533) at Route 11 in Southampton Township has been delayed for nearly two weeks.

Construction that was set to begin this week will instead start on July 15. Construction at the intersection will continue through Aug. 18. A detour will use Route 11 and Foltz Road. 

During this time, Route 11 will also be reduced to a single lane at the intersection, with two portable, temporary traffic signals put in place to alternate northbound and southbound traffic through the work zone.

The work is part of a resurfacing project on Route 11 from Morris Street and the Franklin County line in Shippensburg to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Southampton Township.

