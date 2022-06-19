Connector Road to open this week in South Middleton Township

After years of discussion, planning and construction, the Connector Road connecting Trindle and York roads is finally set to open this week.

South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams said the road is scheduled to open Thursday to traffic.

The opening date is a little later than officials had previously anticipated, thinking back in April that the road could have opened in late May, but traffic signal installation and paving is completed at the two major intersections.

The idea of a connecting road between the two thoroughfares was conceived in 2005, and road work began in early 2020 to widen the roads with left-turn lanes and other intersection improvements.

The Connector Road will be a township road, and the township will be tasked to maintain it.

