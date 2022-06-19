 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
South Middleton Township

Connector Road to open this week in South Middleton Township

  • 0

After years of discussion, planning and construction, the Connector Road connecting Trindle and York roads is finally set to open this week.

South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams said the road is scheduled to open Thursday to traffic.

The opening date is a little later than officials had previously anticipated, thinking back in April that the road could have opened in late May, but traffic signal installation and paving is completed at the two major intersections.

The idea of a connecting road between the two thoroughfares was conceived in 2005, and road work began in early 2020 to widen the roads with left-turn lanes and other intersection improvements.

The Connector Road will be a township road, and the township will be tasked to maintain it.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News