Connector road project continues in South Middleton as supervisors approve time extension, letter of credit

South Middleton Township supervisors last week granted a time extension to the developer of a connector road to file a developer’s letter of credit to the township as both parties previously agreed.

At a virtual meeting on Thursday night, township supervisors voted to extend the contracted deadline for Heritage LLC to post a letter of letter of credit to the township from the standing date of July 7, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 or whenever Heritage posts a separate security bond for right-of-way improvements related to the project with the state Department of Transportation, effective whichever happens first.

The board’s action also set the letter of credit equaling 110 percent of the entire cost of the connector road project that will connect York and Trindle roads between north and south interchanges for Interstate 81. Thursday’s action included a stated sum of $6,215,000, but township solicitor G. Bryan Salzmann said that amount should be reevaluated at the time funds are actually posted.

The board approved the time extension and monetary sum in a 3-1 vote. Supervisor Shelly Capozzi abstained from the vote because her husband is a partner of Capozzi & Addler, the law firm that represents Heritage. Ron Hamilton was the only board member to vote against the proposal but didn’t publicly state a reason, according to township manager Cory Adams.