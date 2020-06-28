Connector road project continues in South Middleton as supervisors approve time extension, letter of credit

South Middleton Township supervisors last week granted a time extension to the developer of a connector road to file a developer’s letter of credit to the township as both parties previously agreed.
At a virtual meeting on Thursday night, township supervisors voted to extend the contracted deadline for Heritage LLC to post a letter of letter of credit to the township from the standing date of July 7, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 or whenever Heritage posts a separate security bond for right-of-way improvements related to the project with the state Department of Transportation, effective whichever happens first.
The board’s action also set the letter of credit equaling 110 percent of the entire cost of the connector road project that will connect York and Trindle roads between north and south interchanges for Interstate 81. Thursday’s action included a stated sum of $6,215,000, but township solicitor G. Bryan Salzmann said that amount should be reevaluated at the time funds are actually posted.
The board approved the time extension and monetary sum in a 3-1 vote. Supervisor Shelly Capozzi abstained from the vote because her husband is a partner of Capozzi & Addler, the law firm that represents Heritage. Ron Hamilton was the only board member to vote against the proposal but didn’t publicly state a reason, according to township manager Cory Adams.
Resident Doug Gale voiced his virtual opinion about the connector road project during a public comment period. “Sounds to me like this is going nowhere. This goes on and on and on and the result is, as a Mayapple resident, I’m not very happy,” he stated.
Currently, ongoing work at the project site involves grading land for future road construction, Adams said. Board president Bryan Gembusia said the board’s action regarding the letter of credit on Thursday pertained only to the development of the road.
Future plans around the site include a planned residential development located at the intersection of Lisburn Road and the connector road. The developer has agreed, however, not to start the residential development until the connector road is completed.
Once the connector road is finished, the township will be in charge of the road and its two traffic signals at Trindle and York roads, Salzmann said at the October meeting.
Other plans
In other news, supervisors approved a conditional use request from Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church to construct a 10,000-square-foot building addition, along with improvements in the church parking lot. A conditional use was required for the expansion because the church is located within a municipal C-2 general commercial zone, Adams said on Friday.
“The addition will be roughly 6,400 square feet, but it could be smaller depending on budget and bid prices. The addition will be used for classrooms, a large fellowship hall, storage, a relocated kitchen an expanded restrooms,” explained engineer Mike Wadel of Diffenbaugh Wadel Inc., in Newville.
The project also will include constructing a new covered portico that will protect churchgoers from the elements when entering and exiting vehicles.
Due to its close proximity to Carlisle Airport, the church is required to install “warning beacons and similar visual devices to alert incoming planes of the presences of the new structures,” Adams noted.
Also on Thursday, supervisors approved a final subdivision plan for Phase 4B of the Netherby development at Lindsey Road. The subdivision will comprise 14 parcels measuring around a third of an acre, each of which developers plan to construct 14 single-family detached dwellings, according to Wadel.
In March 2019, township supervisors approved a final subdivision plan for Netherby’s Phase 4A comprising 28 single-family homes in a residential density, or RM township zone.
Supervisors said they will resume meetings that are open to the public on July 9. The supervisors’ last meeting that was open to the public was held on March 12, the day before Gov. Tom Wolf issued pandemic quarantine orders statewide.
